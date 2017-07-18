Jerod Harris/GC Images
Congratulations are in order for Jamie-Lynn Sigler!
The Sopranos star announced Tuesday that she has another little one on the way. It seems the actress wanted to be extra sure, so she shared a photo of five positive pregnancy tests.
"This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor. I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn't believe my eyes. So had to obviously be @Clearblue 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months" the Clearblue sponsor captioned the photo.
This baby marks the second child for Sigler and her husband, baseball player Cutter Dykstra. They became parents for the first time in 2013 with the birth of their son, Beau Kyle Dykstra, who is now 3 years old.
According to Us Weekly, she is currently four months along. However, the actress did fear that her multiple sclerosis diagnosis would get in the way of a second pregnancy.
"In the back of my mind, I was worried about if my medical problems would interfere with getting pregnant," she told the magazine. "But within the first month we found out we were!"
However, as she told E! News in May, Sigler felt like it was the time to try again.
"When I was pregnant with my son, it was in remission," she said of her MS, which she was first diagnosed with when she was 20 years old. "[Getting pregnant] was glorious and it's an amazing thing to happen for women living with MS. I welcome it and my doctors welcome it. I think we just figured out that it might be the right time."
It was definitely the right time for the star, who learned she was pregnant less than two weeks later.
Congratulations to the couple!