Congratulations are in order for Jamie-Lynn Sigler!

The Sopranos star announced Tuesday that she has another little one on the way. It seems the actress wanted to be extra sure, so she shared a photo of five positive pregnancy tests.

"This is the actual pic I sent my husband this past Mother's Day while lying on the bathroom floor. I had just returned from Israel, was jet lagged, and didn't believe my eyes. So had to obviously be @Clearblue 5x over sure. We are SO excited to announce the #ClearblueConfirmed arrival of another little one in just a few short months" the Clearblue sponsor captioned the photo.

This baby marks the second child for Sigler and her husband, baseball player Cutter Dykstra. They became parents for the first time in 2013 with the birth of their son, Beau Kyle Dykstra, who is now 3 years old.