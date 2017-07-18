Best friends that slay together, stay together. (That's how the saying goes, right?)

Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid (the two halves that make up KenGi) have joined forces in the name of Fendi's fall/winter 2017-18 ad campaign—shot by the one, the only Karl Lagerfeld.

"I took inspiration from the new logo of the Maison, that, for me, is like an "F en Folie," said Karl. "Because of its crazy and unexpected upside-down position. I chose to play with exaggerated-scale versions of this logo and with the main colors of the collection, a mix of certain blues, camel and obviously red."

The models are pictured in strong, confident poses with a juxtaposing, playful backdrop of Fendi's new, modern logo in varying sizes.