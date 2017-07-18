Outlander Season 3's Trailer Has Finally Arrived! Get Your First Look at Claire & Jamie's Epic Quest to Reunite
One woman is coming forward and speaking out about her relationship with R. Kelly just days after the singer was accused of holding a group of ladies against their will in a "cult"-like atmosphere.
In a new interview, 21-year-old Joycelyn Savage told TMZ that she's totally happy and content with her situation today.
"I just mainly want to say that I'm in a happy place with my life. I'm not being brainwashed or anything like that," she shared with the publication. "I just want everybody to know—my parents and everybody in the world—that I'm totally fine. I'm happy where I'm at and everything is okay with me."
Joycelyn added, "I'm very heartbroken of what's going on with this situation because it's getting to a point where it's getting too much out of hand. Me having to deal with this and me being [almost] 22 is just not right."
As for Joycelyn's parents, they aren't convinced that they've heard the whole story from their daughter.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
"You know why Joycelyn didn't tell you where her location at? She's not allowed to tell you her location," dad Tim Savage said to TMZ after watching the video. "Mr. R. Kelly, if you want to file a lawsuit, you should have filed it yesterday. I'm waiting on you."
In a report published on Buzzfeed News, several parents came forward claiming R. Kelly is holding their daughters against their will.
The "Trapped in a Closet" singer's lawyer later responded to the report and called such claims false.
"Mr. Robert Kelly is both alarmed and disturbed at the recent revelations attributed to him," Linda Mensche said in a statement to E! News. "Mr. Kelly unequivocally denies such allegations and will work diligently and forcibly to pursue his accusers and clear his name."
His lawyer would also tell BuzzFeed News, "We can only wonder why folks would persist in defaming a great artist who loves his fans, works 24/7, and takes care of all of the people in his life. He works hard to become the best person and artist he can be. It is interesting that stories and tales debunked many years ago turn up when his goal is to stop the violence; put down the guns; and embrace peace and love. I suppose that is the price of fame. Like all of us, Mr. Kelly deserves a personal life. Please respect that."
E! News also reached out to Atlanta and Chicago police officials who both said no victims have come forward and information is limited.