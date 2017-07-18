One woman is coming forward and speaking out about her relationship with R. Kelly just days after the singer was accused of holding a group of ladies against their will in a "cult"-like atmosphere.

In a new interview, 21-year-old Joycelyn Savage told TMZ that she's totally happy and content with her situation today.

"I just mainly want to say that I'm in a happy place with my life. I'm not being brainwashed or anything like that," she shared with the publication. "I just want everybody to know—my parents and everybody in the world—that I'm totally fine. I'm happy where I'm at and everything is okay with me."

Joycelyn added, "I'm very heartbroken of what's going on with this situation because it's getting to a point where it's getting too much out of hand. Me having to deal with this and me being [almost] 22 is just not right."

As for Joycelyn's parents, they aren't convinced that they've heard the whole story from their daughter.