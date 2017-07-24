Get a First Look at Nikki Bella, Brie Bella, Nattie & More WWE Superstars' New Line of Mattel Dolls!
We're taking a deep drive into Kylie Jenner's private world!
Before her new E! series Life of Kylie premieres Aug. 6, we thought you should get to know the faces of Kylie's highly trusted inner circle.
From her longtime BFF Jordyn Woods to the man who makes all of Kylie's colorful wigs and her glam makeup artist Ariel, this team of fierce friends always has Kylie's back.
Check out the gallery below to meet the men and women of Kylie's squad!
Kylie and Jordyn have been best friends and joined at the hip for years. "She was there before I was Kylie Jenner," Kylie said.
Tokyo is the secret behind Kylie's ever-changing hairdos (and colors!). "Everyone knows I love to change my hair color all the time," Kylie says. "He's like a genius. I didn't even know wigs could look that real."
How did Kylie meet the man who glams her up? "I found him on Instagram, DM'd him and then a week later he showed up at my mom's house," she explained. "I feel like he just knows my face the best."
Victoria is Kylie's right-hand woman when it comes to getting things done.
Kylie's squad wouldn't be complete without her family, of course!
Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m., only on E!