Inside Kylie Jenner's Squad: Meet Her BFF, Her Glam Squad and More From Her Inner Circle

We're taking a deep drive into Kylie Jenner's private world!

Before her new E! series Life of Kylie premieres Aug. 6, we thought you should get to know the faces of Kylie's highly trusted inner circle.

From her longtime BFF Jordyn Woods to the man who makes all of Kylie's colorful wigs and her glam makeup artist Ariel, this team of fierce friends always has Kylie's back.

Check out the gallery below to meet the men and women of Kylie's squad!

Jordyn Woods, Instagram

Instagram

Jordyn Woods, BFF

Kylie and Jordyn have been best friends and joined at the hip for years. "She was there before I was Kylie Jenner," Kylie said.

Tokyo Stylez, Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Tokyo Stylez, Wig Maker & Hair Stylist

Tokyo is the secret behind Kylie's ever-changing hairdos (and colors!). "Everyone knows I love to change my hair color all the time," Kylie says. "He's like a genius. I didn't even know wigs could look that real."

Ariel Tejada

Instagram

Ariel Tejada, Makeup Artist

How did Kylie meet the man who glams her up? "I found him on Instagram, DM'd him and then a week later he showed up at my mom's house," she explained. "I feel like he just knows my face the best."

Article continues below

Victoria Villarroel Gamero, Kylie Jenner

Instagram

Victoria Villarroel Gamero, Assistant

Victoria is Kylie's right-hand woman when it comes to getting things done.

Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, 60th Birthday Party

Instagram

Her Family!

Kylie's squad wouldn't be complete without her family, of course!

Watch the premiere of Life of Kylie Sunday, August 6 at 9 p.m., only on E!

