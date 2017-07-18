Kendall + Kylie/Revolve
Because you don't yet have enough Kendall + Kylie in your life, the duo just launched a 23-piece swimwear capsule exclusively on Revolve.com.
Think: sexy, high-cut one pieces, mesh detailing, flirty neon pinks and one stand-out, army-inspired print. Basically, the collection's a selection of ultra-daring silhouettes you'd likely see on Kendall and Kylie Jenner themselves. (We're especially loving this $135 colorblocked suit with cutouts and small hardware.)
Still searching for the perfect, Instagram-worthy suit? You might just find your perfect match in the sisters' newest range. So get shopping!
Cutout One Piece, $135
90s High Cut Bottom, $58
Triangle Bikini Top, $67
Side Tie Bottom, $57
Low Back One Piece, $135
Colorblock Top, $55
USA One Piece, $125
Mesh One Piece, $165
Mesh Bikini Top, $85
Which one will you try on first?
The cherry red, scoop-neck two-piece is pretty rad.