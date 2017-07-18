Kendall & Kylie Jenner Just Launched Some Barely-There Swimwear

by Raleigh Seldon

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie/Revolve

Because you don't yet have enough Kendall + Kylie in your life, the duo just launched a 23-piece swimwear capsule exclusively on Revolve.com.

Think: sexy, high-cut one pieces, mesh detailing, flirty neon pinks and one stand-out, army-inspired print. Basically, the collection's a selection of ultra-daring silhouettes you'd likely see on Kendall and Kylie Jenner themselves. (We're especially loving this $135 colorblocked suit with cutouts and small hardware.)

Still searching for the perfect, Instagram-worthy suit? You might just find your perfect match in the sisters' newest range. So get shopping!

Photos

Under-$100 Swimsuits

Shop the Collection

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie/Revolve

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

Cutout One Piece, $135

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

90s Low Scoop Bralette, $68

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

90s High Cut Bottom, $58

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

Triangle Bikini Top, $67

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

Side Tie Bottom, $57

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

Low Back One Piece, $135

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

Colorblock Top, $55

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

Colorblock Cheeky Bottom, $45

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

Colorblock Contrast Top, $68

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

High Waisted Contrast Bottom, $58

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie/Revolve

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

USA One Piece, $125

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

Mesh Mix Bustier Top, $78

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

Mesh Mix Cheeky Bottom, $68

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

Mesh One Piece, $165

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

Mesh Mix Bustier Top, $78

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

Mesh Mix Cheeky Bottom, $68

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

Mesh Bikini Top, $85

ESC: Kendall x Kylie x Revolve Swim Capsule

Kendall + Kylie x Revolve

Mesh High Waisted Bottom, $75

Which one will you try on first?

The cherry red, scoop-neck two-piece is pretty rad.

