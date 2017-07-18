Because you don't yet have enough Kendall + Kylie in your life, the duo just launched a 23-piece swimwear capsule exclusively on Revolve.com.

Think: sexy, high-cut one pieces, mesh detailing, flirty neon pinks and one stand-out, army-inspired print. Basically, the collection's a selection of ultra-daring silhouettes you'd likely see on Kendall and Kylie Jenner themselves. (We're especially loving this $135 colorblocked suit with cutouts and small hardware.)

Still searching for the perfect, Instagram-worthy suit? You might just find your perfect match in the sisters' newest range. So get shopping!