Baby No. 4 Is on the Way! Cristiano Ronaldo Confirms Girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez Is Pregnant

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

Twitter

There's another baby on the way for Cristiano Ronaldo!

On the heels of his twins' birth, the soccer star confirmed that his model girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez is pregnant. When asked by El Mundo whether he was happy about the baby on the way, he replied in Spanish, "Yes, very."

His girlfriend of nearly a year raised eyebrows last week when she appeared in a family photo on her beau's Instagram account in a bikini with what many suspected was a baby bump. Rodríguez, 22, and Ronaldo, 32, have been publicly dating since 2016 and are currently vacationing in Ibiza. 

Blessed

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez

The Grosby Group / BACKGRID

Last month, the athlete confirmed the arrival of his son and daughter, reportedly named Mateo and Eva, when he shared the first photo of the newborns on social media. "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life," he captioned a sweet shot of himself cradling the two babies.

He became a father for the first time in 2010 when he welcomed his son Cristiano, whose mother has never been revealed. "With the agreement of the mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, I will have exclusive custody of my son," he announced on social media at the time. The mother of the twins has also not been identified and it has been widely reported that the twins were welcomed via a surrogate. 

Congratulations to the couple!

