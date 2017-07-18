There's another baby on the way for Cristiano Ronaldo!

On the heels of his twins' birth, the soccer star confirmed that his model girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez is pregnant. When asked by El Mundo whether he was happy about the baby on the way, he replied in Spanish, "Yes, very."

His girlfriend of nearly a year raised eyebrows last week when she appeared in a family photo on her beau's Instagram account in a bikini with what many suspected was a baby bump. Rodríguez, 22, and Ronaldo, 32, have been publicly dating since 2016 and are currently vacationing in Ibiza.