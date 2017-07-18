Would you want to watch your soon-to-be spouse date 30 other men?

Because that's exactly how The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay's fiancé loves to spend his Monday nights! While we know Rachel will end the season with a ring on that finger, the identity of her groom-to-be has yet to be revealed, with Bryan, Eric and Peter all left in the running. Though previous couples have said they chose not to watch the show after getting engaged, that's not the case for Rachel and her man.

"My fiancé wants to watch everything. Like, everything. Everything!" Rachel revealed to E! News' Zuri Hall. "He wants to be well-informed, which is hard for me! We're not really together all the time, but we both watch everything. So after Mondays, I have some explaining to do. We talk about it, we get over it, we move on."