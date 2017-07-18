Outlander Season 3's Trailer Has Finally Arrived! Get Your First Look at Claire & Jamie's Epic Quest to Reunite
Would you want to watch your soon-to-be spouse date 30 other men?
Because that's exactly how The Bachelorette's Rachel Lindsay's fiancé loves to spend his Monday nights! While we know Rachel will end the season with a ring on that finger, the identity of her groom-to-be has yet to be revealed, with Bryan, Eric and Peter all left in the running. Though previous couples have said they chose not to watch the show after getting engaged, that's not the case for Rachel and her man.
"My fiancé wants to watch everything. Like, everything. Everything!" Rachel revealed to E! News' Zuri Hall. "He wants to be well-informed, which is hard for me! We're not really together all the time, but we both watch everything. So after Mondays, I have some explaining to do. We talk about it, we get over it, we move on."
Thomas Lekdorf/ABC
While Rachel, 31, has been in a long-distance relationship before, she did admit it's "definitely hard" having to keep her relationship under wraps until the finale airs, with the couple only getting to see each other "every couple of weeks."
Still, she said, "We talk every day, we text, we FaceTime. We have secret meetings where we see each other, but it's never enough!"
But one thing it doesn't seem like they are talking about during those secret meetings? Wedding planning.
"Obviously, I want to get married, I'm not going to deny that," Rachel said. "But I'm not planning a wedding anytime soon."
To hear more from Rachel about her engagement, like whether or not she stalked the lucky guy on social media after he proposed, watch our interview with her above now.
The Bachelorette airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC.