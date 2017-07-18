It's going to be a busy few days for this family of four.

Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, bid farewell to their native England for the week and jetted off to Europe for their first royal family tour of Germany and Poland.

From the moment they touched down in rainy Warsaw on Monday, all eyes have been on the British royals and no touch of hospitality has been spared. Upon arrival, a red carpet was rolled out for the famous parents and their youngsters as they made their way from the airplane to a welcoming ceremony at the Polish presidential palace hosted by President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda. After meeting with veterans at the Warsaw Rising Museum and mingling with young Polish entrepreneurs at The Heart in the Spire building, the couple wrapped up their first day with a garden party at Lazienki Park in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's birthday.