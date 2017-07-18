It's going to be a busy few days for this family of four.
Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, bid farewell to their native England for the week and jetted off to Europe for their first royal family tour of Germany and Poland.
From the moment they touched down in rainy Warsaw on Monday, all eyes have been on the British royals and no touch of hospitality has been spared. Upon arrival, a red carpet was rolled out for the famous parents and their youngsters as they made their way from the airplane to a welcoming ceremony at the Polish presidential palace hosted by President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda. After meeting with veterans at the Warsaw Rising Museum and mingling with young Polish entrepreneurs at The Heart in the Spire building, the couple wrapped up their first day with a garden party at Lazienki Park in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's birthday.
For their second day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge headed to the former Nazi Stutthoff Concentration Camp, the first camp set up outside German borders and one of the last to be liberated after World War II. During the visit, William and Kate walked and spoke with Holocaust survivors, several of whom were visiting the camp for the first time since leaving all those years ago.
After the emotional visit, the royals were greeted by an immense and enthusiastic crowd awaiting them at a town market in Gdansk, Poland. They will then attend a reception at the Gdansk Shakespeare Theater and finish the day at the monument to the fallen shipyard workers of 1970.
For a virtual seat on the royal tour, follow the Duke and Duchess along their trip below:
Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage
The family of four arrives in Warsaw to an excited welcoming crowd. The proud parents are joined by their two tots as they all coordinate in hints of red.
JANEK SKARZYNSKI/AFP/Getty Images
There is no shortage of smiles as the couple attend a welcoming ceremony at the Polish presidential palace hosted by President Andrzej Duda and First Lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda.
Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock
Duchess Kate has a good laugh as her royal husband tries out some new technology during a reception with Polish entrepreneurs.
Zak Hussein/Splash News
The husband and wife chicly finish the day at a garden reception in honor of Queen Elizabeth II's birthday. Middleton sports a white and black trim cocktail dress by Polish designer, Gosia Baczynska.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
The next day, the couple's itinerary begins with a visit to former Nazi Stutthoff Concentration Camp. Middleton wears a necklace with a possibly amber pendant—the native gemstone of Poland.
Samir Hussein/WireImage
As the royals walk through the concentration camp, they are joined by survivors Zigi and Manfred, who have not been back since they first left decades ago.
Continue to check back for more updates from the royal tour.