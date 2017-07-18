When Andy Cohen Pranked Vicki Gunvalson About Brooks Ayers...

If you want to see Vicki Gunvalson squirm, just mention Brooks Ayers. The Real Housewives of Orange County star's relationship with her ex-boyfriend and the cancer deception that swirled around it has been well-documented on the Bravo series. Now? She's done with him.

"Why doesn't anybody talk about Donn? I was married to Donn for 20 years. I dated Brooks for 4 and a half. It's like, come on," Vicki said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "We weren't engaged, we weren't married, it was a boyfriend for a limited bit of my time. There is no status with Brooks. He has moved on, he is in Indiana."