When Andy Cohen Pranked Vicki Gunvalson About Brooks Ayers...

If you want to see Vicki Gunvalson squirm, just mention Brooks Ayers. The Real Housewives of Orange County star's relationship with her ex-boyfriend and the cancer deception that swirled around it has been well-documented on the Bravo series. Now? She's done with him.
"Why doesn't anybody talk about Donn? I was married to Donn for 20 years. I dated Brooks for 4 and a half. It's like, come on," Vicki said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. "We weren't engaged, we weren't married, it was a boyfriend for a limited bit of my time. There is no status with Brooks. He has moved on, he is in Indiana."
Indiana? Last we heard he was in Florida. If he caught her appearance, Vicki had this to say, "Why did you lie to me? When are you going to pay me back my money. That's what I want to know," Vicki said.
Despite saying she loved Brooks still in an early episode of season 12, Vicki said she doesn't anymore. "He was a person in my life, in my past, but no I don't love Brooks," she said.
Host Andy Cohen said it was entertaining to watch Vicki get wound up about Brooks. "Everybody move on! He was a boyfriend! That's it," she said.
"Right before the show I told Vicki that we had a huge Brooks thing we were planning to do tonight and she went nuts," Andy said.
"She goes, ‘We have a surprise: We're bringing Brooks out tonight,' and I went, ‘What?!'" Vicki said. "Made my blood pressure go through the—Going to go ballistic."
When E! News' Melanie Bromley sat down with Vicki ahead of The Real Housewives of Orange County premiere, she attacked the Brooks subject head on.
"[Brooks] wasn't this monster in my life. The viewers may think he was, but he wasn't. Did he turn into a monster toward the end? ...He did a lot of weird-ass crazy things that I still don't understand. I don't talk to him. I haven't talked to him in two years. I don't know why he did what he did, but he wasn't a monster," she said. "He wasn't really the man that I thought he was, so that's the hard part. Steve knows, it's like a death. We've talked about our relationships ending and anybody in my past is still important to me. My first husband, Donn, who I was married to for 20 years…you don't just forget about them."
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Mondays, 9 p.m. on Bravo.
