Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup Are Dating: Reports

Figure Skaters Meryl Davis and Fedor Andreev Are Engaged! Relive Their Cutest Moments Away From the Ice Rink
Life is imitating art for Naomi Watts and Billy Crudup.
The actors, who play spouses on the Netflix series Gypsy, are now dating in real life, according to Page Six and People. A rep for the 48-year-old actress didn't respond to Page Six's numerous requests for comment Monday, and a spokesperson for the 49-year-old actor had no comment.
Watts and Crudup arrived hand-in-hand at a café in Tribeca over the weekend. An eyewitness told Page Six the couple "looked happy and were laughing a lot, then left again holding hands."
The actors have known each other for several years.
It's unknown when things turned romantic for Watts and Crudup. In Vogue Australia's June issue, however, the actress said she was "single" after her 11-year relationship with actor Liev Schreiber ended in 2016. "I'm co-parenting," Watts, a mom of two boys, added. "I'm doing OK."
After her breakup with Schreiber, Watts told the magazine, "There are good days and bad days." The amicable exes remain on "great terms," of course. "We're trying to do our absolute best for the sake of the children, and we hope to keep moving forward in that way. "He's a fantastic dad, a wonderful, wonderful man, and we still want the absolute best for each other."
(Schreiber, for his part, was briefly linked to Morgan Brown in May.)
A month earlier, Watts told Red magazine that the idea dating was daunting. "It just seems completely frivolous and counterproductive and just not really in my world right now," she said.
Perhaps if things get more serious with Crudup (whose exes include Claire Danes and Mary Louis Parker), Watts will share some couple pictures via Instagram. "People are going to try and interpret stories of mine in their own way, whenever they want to. Through the work I do, through what they read, through this story, through how I've represented myself in some speech I haven't done a great job of, or through a paparazzo I've lost my temper with and given the finger to. There's constant scrutiny and judgment," the actress recently told The Guardian. "And [Instagram] is a little way of doing it in safety, in my own time, in my own controlled way."