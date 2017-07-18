Puth publicly lashed out after reading an interview she'd done with Paper, tweeting that Posey "shouldn't be treated this way" and that Thorne had told him "she was not with him anymore."

"Charlie saw an old new article and he didn't look at the date, and the date is old, and it's about me and Ty. I am talking about how we both have that much family and were spending Christmas together, dah, dah, dah. Christmas is about to come at this point, so in Charlie's defense ,when he read it not reading the date, it sounded like I'm talking about me and Ty still being together," Thorne told McCarthy. "He didn't even text me though or talk to me about it."

In fact, Thorne only learned about Puth's tweets after Alexa Yarnell alerted her to them. "My bestie Alexa called me like, 'Yo, Charlie's crazy. Like, those tweets, yo...' And I'm like, 'What tweets? What are you talking about? I have no idea what you're talking about.' And she's like, 'Bella, go on twitter right now.' And I'm like, 'Ugh, Lex, I am in the middle of something; I'm writing.' She's like, 'Bella he just mentioned your name and Tyler Posey in the same sentence. You need to go on Twitter.' And I was like, 'Wait, what?' I go on it and I'm like, 'Oh, my goodness. Then I felt super bad, because I was like, 'S—t, he really thinks I was still with Ty. Like, no. I kept calling him. He wouldn't answer my calls and then he just starts texting me. I was like, 'Yo, that's, like, straight up a lie. Like, why'd you tweet that?' Ty calls me and is like, 'Yo, yo, yo, what's all this about?' He really doesn't like press and stuff and [Puth] should've just called me."