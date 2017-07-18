Lorenzo Bevilaqua/Freeform
Confused about Bella Thorne's love life? Allow her to clarify.
In the last year, the single starlet has been linked to Scott Disick, Tyler Posey and Charlie Puth—not to mention ex-boyfriend Gregg Sulkin (a platonic reunion, they said). And, eleven months ago, Thorne came out as bisexual. But as the 19-year-old Famous in Love actress said Monday on SiriusXM's The Jenny McCarthy Show, some relationships weren't actually romantic.
Let's begin with Disick, whom she once said was "charming" but "drinks a lot"—too much for her liking. Speaking freely with host Jenny McCarthy, she said, "I was never with him sexually."
"Really?" McCarthy asked, to which Thorne replied, "Yeah, no."
The actress added that she's still "very friendly" with Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, whose sister Kourtney Kardashian has three children with Disick. "Kylie and I used to be really close, and as far as I know, they're super chill," Thorne shared. "I didn't have any problem with them."
In fact, Thorne had only seen one episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians before she befriended Disick at a house party. "Some people were like, 'You've got to see who he is,' and I was like, 'I don't want to.'" Thorne eventually watched an episode of the hit E! series, and she felt like he was "beat up on a little bit" by his family and friends—"at least in the episode I saw."
After McCarthy asked if she's still friendly with Disick, Thorne—who was on the syndicated radio show to promote "Just Call," her musical collaboration with Prince Fox—said, "Mhmm."
The conversation eventually turned to Posey and Puth, two of Thorne's ex-boyfriends. Shortly after things ended with the Teen Wolf actor, the actress began seeing the "Attention" singer—and she was later forced to defend herself against claims she had cheated on Posey with Puth.
"OK, honestly, Ty and I stopped dating, and that was really difficult for me. It definitely one of the hardest breakups I've been through," Thorne said. "That's actually when we did this song, so it really worked so well for me to let out emotionally. Yo, basically, like, me and Ty stopped dating. Charlie had, like, been tweeting about me for a while, and he was like trying to reach out to me, and I had, like, hung out with him like twice. We went to the movies; he was cool. Then I was really like, 'Damn, you're really talented. Like, holy s--t! You're f--king great dude!'"
In December, Puth invited Thorne to watch him perform in Miami. "I'd never done that before; I'd never flown up to see anybody, so I was like, 'This is cool! I get to watch behind the stage!'—especially because I was thinking about maybe going back into singing," she explained. "I was like, 'Wow this is a cool experience,' and then everything just got way blown out of proportion."
Thorne was romantically linked to Puth after they were photographed getting close in Miami. "We weren't even kissing in that photo. Like, that photo makes it look like we are about to kiss, and we straight up not about to kiss," the actress insisted. "So, I was a little butt hurt in that sense that it got out like that. And, you know, obviously I had to text—uh, call—Ty. Ty wrote me, like, 'It's all good.' He actually came over later to my house, like later on when I came back into town after Charlie. We just chilled and he gave me boxing gloves and stuff. We were chill, so I didn't think it would any of a problem, because I knew personally that me and Ty was cool."
Puth publicly lashed out after reading an interview she'd done with Paper, tweeting that Posey "shouldn't be treated this way" and that Thorne had told him "she was not with him anymore."
"Charlie saw an old new article and he didn't look at the date, and the date is old, and it's about me and Ty. I am talking about how we both have that much family and were spending Christmas together, dah, dah, dah. Christmas is about to come at this point, so in Charlie's defense ,when he read it not reading the date, it sounded like I'm talking about me and Ty still being together," Thorne told McCarthy. "He didn't even text me though or talk to me about it."
In fact, Thorne only learned about Puth's tweets after Alexa Yarnell alerted her to them. "My bestie Alexa called me like, 'Yo, Charlie's crazy. Like, those tweets, yo...' And I'm like, 'What tweets? What are you talking about? I have no idea what you're talking about.' And she's like, 'Bella, go on twitter right now.' And I'm like, 'Ugh, Lex, I am in the middle of something; I'm writing.' She's like, 'Bella he just mentioned your name and Tyler Posey in the same sentence. You need to go on Twitter.' And I was like, 'Wait, what?' I go on it and I'm like, 'Oh, my goodness. Then I felt super bad, because I was like, 'S—t, he really thinks I was still with Ty. Like, no. I kept calling him. He wouldn't answer my calls and then he just starts texting me. I was like, 'Yo, that's, like, straight up a lie. Like, why'd you tweet that?' Ty calls me and is like, 'Yo, yo, yo, what's all this about?' He really doesn't like press and stuff and [Puth] should've just called me."