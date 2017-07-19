Get your capes and swords ready, because the biggest weekend in the entertainment world has finally arrived!
Comic-Con officially begins tomorrow, meaning the best of pop culture is about to descend upon both San Diego and the internet. All your favorite movies, comic books, video games, and—most importantly—TV shows will be bringing out their best and brightest for four days of nonstop news, and since you obviously don't want to miss a thing, we're here with all the TV events you need to know about.
Even if you're not headed to San Diego for the weekend, it's pretty easy to get everything from the biggest news to the funniest panel jokes from social media, so take a peek at the schedule below to find out when your favorite shows are taking the stage. (Spoiler alert: Brace yourself for Saturday.)
Thursday, July 20
Highlights:
Shadowhunters (Freeform)
1 p.m. Indigo Ballroom: The cast and executive producers will all be on hand to show an exclusive clip and spill details on what's to come!
Teen Wolf (MTV)
2 p.m., Hall H: Join the cast (including Tyler Posey, Dylan Sprayberry and more) and creator of the MTV supernatural drama for its final panel ahead of its final run of episodes (in the biggest SDCC space of all) and get a sneak peek at what's to come before we say goodbye to Beacon Hills forever.
Battlestar Galactica Reunion (SYFY)
2:30 p.m., Ballroom 20: The cast of the beloved drama (including Katee Sackhoff, Tricia Helfer, Grace Park, and more) are reconvening for a special reunion panel, and you can be there to witness it! So say we all.
Ghosted (Fox)
4:45 p.m., Room 6BCF: Get ready for one of the funniest new shows coming to Fox this fall with a panel featuring Adam Scott, Craig Robinson, and Ally Walker.
Legion (FX)
5 p.m., Ballroom 20: Cast members like Dan Stevens and Aubrey Plaza will be on hand, along with creator Noah Hawley, to spill on the trip we'll all be taking in season two.
Marvel's Inhumans (ABC)
6:15 p.m., Ballroom 20: Get a sneak peek at one of the biggest new shows coming to TV this fall and meet what could become your new favorite cast.
Also on:
Teen Titans Go! (Cartoon Network)
10 a.m., Room 6A
Stitchers (Freeform)
12 p.m. Indigo Ballroom
Colony (USA)
2 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Van Helsing (SYFY)
3 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
The Strain (FX)
3:45 p.m., Ballroom 20
Z Nation (SYFY)
4 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
The Exorcist (Fox)
6 p.m., Room 6BCF
12 Monkeys (SYFY)
7:15 p.m., Room 6BCF
Friday, July 21
Highlights:
The Big Bang Theory (CBS)
10 a.m., Hall H: Bazinga! Celebrate TBBT's 10th anniversary with the cast and creators of the CBS comedy, including Johnny Galecki and Kaley Cuoco.
Psych (USA)
10 a.m., Ballroom 20: It's back! Join James Roday, Dule Hill, and the rest of the cast of Psych as they reunite to share details on the holiday movie coming out later this year. You know that's right!
iZombie (The CW)
11:15 a.m., Ballroom 20: Prepare your brains for a panel featuring Rose McIver, Aly Michalka, Rahul Kohli and more of your favorite zombies and their non-zombie friends, who might just tell us what's about to happen now that Seattle's in on the zombie secret.
The Walking Dead (AMC)
12:15 p.m., Hall H: See how the cast (including Andrew Lincoln, Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Lauren Cohan and more) cleans up and maybe find out what's to come on the AMC drama in season eight.
The 100 (The CW)
12:30 p.m., Ballroom 20: What's going to happen after that six year time jump that ended season four? Hopefully panelists like Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley will tell us!
Game of Thrones (HBO)
1:30 p.m., Hall H: Who knows what we'll know after stars like Sophie Turner, John Bradley, and Gwendoline Christie hit the stage, just a couple of days before episode two.
Twin Peaks (Showtime)
2:45 p.m., Hall H: You can count on stars like Kyle MacLachlan, Dana Ashbrook, Kimmy Robertson, and Naomi Watts to spill not a single bit of info on what's to come on Twin Peaks, but it will still be a fun panel anyway.
Outlander (Starz)
5 p.m., Ballroom 20: After taking a year off from SDCC, Outlander is back and ready for what will likely be another hilarious panel, thanks to Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Tobias Menzies, and even Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin. Plus, Jenna Dewan Tatum is moderating!
Marvel's The Defenders (Netflix)
5:15 p.m., Hall H: All of Netflix's Marvel shows are coming together as both a new show and one hell of a panel, featuring the stars of Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Daredevil, and Iron Fist.
Also on:
Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)
11 a.m., Indigo Ballroom (panel)
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)
11:15 a.m., Hall H
DuckTales (Disney XD)
3:30 p.m., Room 6A
The Gifted (Fox)
3:45 p.m., Ballroom 20
Preacher (AMC)
4 p.m., Hall H
Bob's Burgers (Fox)
4:15 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
The Tick (Amazon Prime Video)
4:45 p.m., Room 6A
Archer (FXX)
5:15 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Vikings (History)
5:45 p.m., Room 6BCF
People of Earth (TBS)
6 p.m., Room 6A
Sharknado 5 (SYFY)
10 p.m., Room 6A
Saturday, July 22
Highlights:
Once Upon a Time (ABC)
10 a.m., Ballroom 20: Everything's changing for the next season of the ABC fairytale hit, so you'll definitely want to tune in to hear stars like Colin O'Donoghue and Lana Parilla spill on what's to come.
Riverdale (The CW)
11 a.m., Ballroom 20: Is Fred dead?! Maybe KJ Apa, Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and more stars of the CW's newest and darkest teen drama will tell us when they take the stage for their highly anticipated panel.
Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)
2:30 p.m., Ballroom 20: Get a sneak peek of the newest iteration of the beloved franchise from stars like Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs, Shazad Latif, and more, moderated by Rainn Wilson.
Stranger Things (Netflix)
3 p.m., Hall H: Things are getting strange in Hall H on Saturday when the cast of the Netflix hit gathers on stage to offer up a little taste of season two.
Supergirl, Black Lighting, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, The Flash, Arrow (The CW)
3:30 p.m., Ballroom 20: All the CW superheroes will be hitting up Ballroom 20 on Saturday afternoon, so you can expect some super scoop from stars like Melissa Benoist, Stephen Amell, Grant Gustin, Caity Lotz, and the newest addition to the line up, Black Lightning star Cress Williams.
Westworld (HBO)
4:15 p.m., Hall H:
Also on:
The Simpsons (Fox)
12 p.m., Ballroom 20
The Originals (The CW)
12 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Krypton (SYFY)
1:15 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Family Guy and American Dad (Fox)
1 p.m., Ballroom 20
Lucifer (Fox)
1:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Wynonna Earp (SYFY)
2:30 p.m., Room 5AB
Gotham (Fox)
2:50 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
The Magicians (SYFY)
4 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
The Orville (Fox)
4:15 p.m., Room 6A
The Expanse (SYFY)
5 p.m., Indigo Ballroom
Ghost Wars (SYFY)
5:30 p.m., Room 6DE
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: 20 Years of Slaying
6 p.m., Side Bar 536 Market Street
(Register on the Buffy the Vampire Slayer Facebook page to attend, or sign on to watch the livestream.)
Sunday, July 23
Highlights:
Supernatural (The CW)
10:30 a.m., Hall H: The Winchester brothers are a staple of SDCC. You won't want to miss the banter between stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles, but you really won't want to miss the infamous bloopers that always have the whole hall in stitches.
Doctor Who (BBC America)
2 p.m., Hall H: Peter Capaldi's last SDCC panel as the Doctor (alongside Steven Moffat's last panel as the showrunner) is sure to be both an emotional and entertaining experience.
Also on:
Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)
10 a.m., Room 29AB (A conversation with creator Rebecca Sugar)
The Last Ship (TNT)
11:45 a.m., Hall H
Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency (BBC America)
1 p.m., Hall H
Which panels are you most excited about attending or hearing about? Sound off in the comments!