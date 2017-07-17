The movie, which won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1987, follows a young Vietnam recruit, Private First Class Chris Taylor, played by Sheen, as he faces a moral crisis when confronted with the horrors of war and man's duality.

In the iconic film, Dillon played "Bunny." Depp took on the role of the translator Lerner. Interestingly enough, much of Depp's work in the movie was actually left on the cutting room floor. From getting chopped to blockbuster superstar Jack Sparrow, Depp's had quite the cinematic ride since 1986.

Prior to Platoon, Sheen had appeared in several smaller films like Red Dawn, Lucas and Ferris Bueller's Day Off, but had not nabbed a major role in a major film yet. But all that changed when he was cast in Stone's star-making vehicle. In 1987, Sheen took on the role of Bud Fox in the director's next film, Wall Street, and he cemented his short-lived place as one of Hollywood's leading men during the 1980s. Sheen's had some major career, health and addiction ups and downs since the '80s, but at least judging from the snap of last night, he's still having a grand old time...

Meanwhile, Dillon went on to appear in a host of small-budget films and television roles, working consistently over the decades. But it wasn't until he nabbed the role of Johnny Drama on Entourage in 2004 did the actor get some major notoriety.