Donnie Wahlberg's got the "right stuff" for Jenny McCarthy!
The funny lady took to Instagram on Monday to show her love for her husband of almost three years, posting a lengthy tribute to her main man as he finishes his three-month tour with his legendary boyband New Kids On The Block.
The 47-year-old music man, who also stars on the CBS Blue Bloods, has been touring with his former crew of cuties as part of the Total Package Tour, which features NKOTB, Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul—and clearly his lady love is totally fangirling her hubby, posting a kissing photo of the two of them along with the sprawling caption, which begins: "A love letter to my husband, Donnie Wahlberg."
The post continues, "For the past three months I have watched you pour out your heart and soul. I have seen you give hundreds, if not thousands, of hugs. I’ve seen you make every person you came into contact with feel like they were somebody special, because you do believe they are special."
Bad news - #TotalPackageTour is over.— Donnie Wahlberg (@DonnieWahlberg) July 18, 2017
Good news - Finished 14 hour day of shooting #BlueBloods in time to watch #TheBachelorette w my wife.
The blonde continued to gush, "You have entertained all of us. You have tipped hundreds and sometimes thousands of dollars to hardworking people in Waffle Houses across the country. I’ve seen you get on a plane to work at Blue Bloods all day, only to get on an airplane that very same day to go perform your heart out at your concerts. Back on a plane then again…and repeat."
The proud wife went on, "I've seen you do all this all while making sure your fans felt appreciated. That our sons felt loved. And that your adoring wife felt cherished."
Just last week, Wahlberg left a Waffle House waitress a $2000 tip on an $82 bill. The actor posted a photo of the receipt on social media and wrote, "My mom waited tables, and my dad tended bars-- for years! So, when I walk into a #WaffleHouse, and the staff treats me like a king, you better believe I treat them like queens! Thanks to the team at @wafflehouseofficial Charlotte, NC!"
Clearly Jenny wasn't lying (or the only one who is completely enamored) about her hard-working hubby.
Right after the 44-year-old posted her touching Insta tribute, Donnie tweeted, "Bad news—#TotalPackageTour is over. Good news—Finished 14 hour day of shooting #BlueBloods in time to watch #TheBachelorette w my wife."
We feel ya, Donnie. Who doesn't love The Bachelorette?