Donnie Wahlberg's got the "right stuff" for Jenny McCarthy!

The funny lady took to Instagram on Monday to show her love for her husband of almost three years, posting a lengthy tribute to her main man as he finishes his three-month tour with his legendary boyband New Kids On The Block.

The 47-year-old music man, who also stars on the CBS Blue Bloods, has been touring with his former crew of cuties as part of the Total Package Tour, which features NKOTB, Boyz II Men and Paula Abdul—and clearly his lady love is totally fangirling her hubby, posting a kissing photo of the two of them along with the sprawling caption, which begins: "A love letter to my husband, Donnie Wahlberg."

The post continues, "For the past three months I have watched you pour out your heart and soul. I have seen you give hundreds, if not thousands, of hugs. I’ve seen you make every person you came into contact with feel like they were somebody special, because you do believe they are special."