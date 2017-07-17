We've watched Drew Scott renovate properties, transform rooms and turn ordinary houses into something extraordinary.

But is there any chance that fans of the HGTV star could see his wedding on TV? Never say never!

"I don't know. We get proposed everything all the time. I think one of the reasons why our brand has grown is because we never close any opportunity," Drew shared during Monday's all-new episode of Daily Pop. "We are open to anything and then we sort of move forward from there."

He continued, "What Linda and I know is that we haven't set our date yet but we know we want to do destinations so we're trying to search for destinations."

Back in December, E! News confirmed that HGTV's Property Brothers star proposed to his longtime girlfriend Linda Phan in Toronto.