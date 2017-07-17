When you take a date home, you never know what you're going to get—especially on the Bachelor franchise.

Sometimes you get JoJo's mom downing wine, and sometimes you get JoJo's overbearing brothers really laying down the law for Ben. That was intense at the time, but compared to some of the dates tonight, that was downright delightful. Bryan's mom literally threatened to kill Rachel if Bryan was ever unhappy, and while Rachel laughed, we kind of don't think she was joking.

We also witnessed one of the most awkward and intense family reunions we've ever even imagined thanks to Dean and the very interesting father he hadn't spoken to in two years.

Meanwhile, we also learned something wonderful: Peter is secretly goofy. Corny, even. We haven't witnessed it for ourselves yet, but we can see it in our dreams, and that's almost enough.

Anyway, where were we?