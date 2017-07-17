Which look do you like the best?

There you have: three looks in one day. It's that easy…with a stylist, of course.

Later, the star took a simpler style approach for an appearance at Billboard, changing into a button-down tea dress with pearly white sneakers for an outfit we're dubbing the "nun-meets-Dirty-Dancing's-Baby" look. How did the singer wear the more conservative Chanel frock to fit her more sultry style? She kept the neckline low and pumped up her beauty look with electric blue eye shadow.

All the sudden, Rita was seen headed to the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show. Not only did she promote and sing her latest release, "Your Song," but she made a solid case for head-to-toe vintage-looking floral print. To modernize the orangey-brown hue, Rita showed a little skin, wearing her top off one shoulder.

If Rita's hair and sunglasses didn't get your attention, her pink, psychedelic Emilio Pucci tracksuit sure did. The songstress must've been feeling herself, captioning an Instagram photo of the outfit with, "Steppin out like.....MOOD!" Our takeaway? Once you gold bold, don't stop there! Pick a color from your crazy print and carry it down to your shoes, like Rita's peep-toe, coral heels.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress was spotted out in New York City Monday wearing not one, not two, but three different ‘70s-inspired ensembles. The singer paired her throwback outfits with a curly lob, which may or may not remind you of a wet version of Jennifer Lopez 's bouncy tresses in Shades of Blue. Not to be confused with Jenny from the Block, Rita went far from incognito in a few bold choices and Tom Ford oversized aviators.

