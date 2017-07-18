A TV Show Based on Mariah Carey's Life Is Happening

Get excited, Lambily!

Mariah Carey's life is set to become a fictionalized TV drama, E! News has learned. Starz is developing the currently untitled project, with the music superstar set to serve as an executive producer alongside her friend, Brett Ratner.

The drama would be written by Nina Colman and be set in 1968, chronicling the rise of an ambitious bi-racial 16-year-old in New York City who would go on to become the biggest selling female music artist of all time after surviving a difficult upbringing.

Colman would act as showrunner, while Stella Bulochnikov, Carey's manager, would also be an executive producer.