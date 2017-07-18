A TV Show Based on Mariah Carey's Life Is Happening

Outlander Season 3's Trailer Has Finally Arrived! Get Your First Look at Claire & Jamie's Epic Quest to Reunite
Get excited, Lambily!
Mariah Carey's life is set to become a fictionalized TV drama, E! News has learned. Starz is developing the currently untitled project, with the music superstar set to serve as an executive producer alongside her friend, Brett Ratner.
The drama would be written by Nina Colman and be set in 1968, chronicling the rise of an ambitious bi-racial 16-year-old in New York City who would go on to become the biggest selling female music artist of all time after surviving a difficult upbringing.
Colman would act as showrunner, while Stella Bulochnikov, Carey's manager, would also be an executive producer.
Backgrid
Other EPs include Ugly Betty's Teri Weinberg and Horrible Bosses' John Cheng.
Carey first rose to fame in 1990 with the release of "Vision of Love," and has since sold more than 200 million albums worldwide and had 18 number-one singles. She's also acted in films such as The Butler and Precious, and made her directorial debut in 2015 with the Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, A Christmas Melody, which she also appeared in.
Most recently, Carey had her own docu-series on E!, Mariah's World, and she's set to go on a world tour with Lionel Richie this summer.
Deadline first reported the news of Carey's show.