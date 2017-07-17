Of course, that's an issue when Rachel's about to head to Bryan's hometown to meet his family.

"So here I come waltzing in, the next girlfriend, and it's a little nerve-wracking. And the odds are against me, because I'm saying, hey, I'm dating these other men too."

As for Peter—AKA the internet's favorite Bachelorette dreamboat—Rachel says they also had a strong connection from the beginning, but "I feel the walls up," she says. "I feel him being hesitant, and so that's the con of it."

Dean's rocky relationship with his non-traditional family is what's giving Rachel pause about him, but she also reveals that she calls him her "beautiful surprise." "He has just surprised me along this entire journey, and we have something really strong."

And finally, there's Eric. "We just have such good energy and it's so positive," she says. "But the con is that he's never brought a girl home. So here I come, with cameras and everything..."

This is going to be awkward, but hopefully a fun kind of awkward?