10 Conversations You Can Now Have Thanks to the Newly Unveiled Emojis

It's World Emoji Day! So what better way to celebrate than with, well, a brand new set of emojis?!

Apple gifted iPhone fanatics with a look at more than a dozen individual symbols to be included in the next version of iOS, expected sometime this fall. We've already seen a glimpse of what the rollout will entail, but a bundle of the official versions was finally unveiled Monday.

While Apple answered the internet's call for more diversity by adding a woman wearing a head scarf, that's not the only character that has people talking. From a mediating man to a flesh-hungry zombie and more mythical creatures than ever, let's just say everyone's conversations will be taken to the next level in no time at all. In anticipation of the update, we're breaking down a few of the pop culture topics we can't wait to discuss in the form of emojis.