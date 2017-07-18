5-Minute Celeb Hairstyles for When You're Running Late

Snoozing the alarm (about five times)? Celebs are guilty of it, too.

Those 10 more minutes of beauty sleep take away from the time reserved for getting ready. Before you know it, you're running late. Not to mention, you're rushing to get yourself together.

On days like this, there is no time to create a hair masterpiece. And, unlike the stars who have hair pros on their payroll, you might not have a clue about what to do with your tresses. Enter: a simple ponytail or braid (you know, the lazy-girl look). But, just because you're running late doesn't mean you can't achieve a hairstyle that is both cute and efficient.