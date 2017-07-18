5-Minute Celeb Hairstyles for When You're Running Late

Outlander Season 3's Trailer Has Finally Arrived! Get Your First Look at Claire & Jamie's Epic Quest to Reunite
Snoozing the alarm (about five times)? Celebs are guilty of it, too.
Those 10 more minutes of beauty sleep take away from the time reserved for getting ready. Before you know it, you're running late. Not to mention, you're rushing to get yourself together.
On days like this, there is no time to create a hair masterpiece. And, unlike the stars who have hair pros on their payroll, you might not have a clue about what to do with your tresses. Enter: a simple ponytail or braid (you know, the lazy-girl look). But, just because you're running late doesn't mean you can't achieve a hairstyle that is both cute and efficient.
Having no time to style your strands may seem like a bad-hair day waiting to happen, but it's actually an opportunity to rejuvenate you locks. Adding a deep conditioner, oil treatments or nourishing serum to your hair can help repair damaged tresses and protect from harm caused by heating tools or the weather.
In case you need some inspiration for your scattered morning brain, keep scrolling to see six looks that are both chic and non-time-consuming. All you need is plenty of elastic bands and some bobby pins!
Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images
You probably used to wear pigtails in grade school, but they're just as fashionable now and take little to no time. All you have to do is create a part from the top of your head to the base and secure both sections of hair with elastic bands. Ashley Tisdale switches up the look by using black statement wraps, instead of the go-to elastic bands, to secure the hair. You can also add coconut oil to your hair to tame any frizz or flyaways to achieve a silky, smooth feel.
Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Why have one bun when you can have multiple! If you love how easy it is to just throw your hair up into a bun, then you'll love this look. It only takes a few extra minutes to create and looks so much more stylish—take Tracee Ellis Ross as an example. To recreate the look, separate your hair into multiple sections for however many buns you want to create, then twist and secure. If you're not a fan of the multiple buns, then you can dial it down to just a few and create a space bun look (which is just two buns).
Robert Kamau/GC Images
A high bun (or topknot) is the least time consuming, only taking about two or three minutes to complete. To achieve a topknot like Hailey Baldwin's, all you have to do is create a ponytail at the desired height and then twist the remaining hair into a bun and secure with bobby pins. If you want a fancier look, add a headband to amp up the style factor. Pro tip: Apply a leave-in deep conditioner to your hair before styling to lock in moisture and keep your hair healthy while you're going about your day.
BACKGRID
A half-up half-down look can go either of two ways: You can stick with a half ponytail or take the look one step further like Gigi Hadid and create a messy bun with the top half of your hair. This look is both cute and has the most wiggle room when it comes to styling creativity. You can add a bit of mousse or Moroccan oil to your hair to define the texture of your hair and reduce frizz.
Rich Fury/Getty Images
A ponytail doesn't just have to be for the gym or a lazy day at home. By adding a little shine you can morph the look into a sleek, sexy ponytail (just like Freida Pinto) that is perfect for a day (or night) out on the town. Add some hair gel serum to your locks and wrap a small section of hair from underneath your ponytail around your elastic band to create a more chic style.
Mehdi Taamallah
A French braid, or the Boxer braid, or cornrows (as they were originally called), like the ones Bella Hadid is sporting here, is a stylish twist on the typical three-strand plait and only takes a few minutes to do. To achieve this look, start braiding only a small section of your hair beginning at the top of your head and add in sections of hair as you go (do this to both sides of your hair if going for the boxer braid). This look not only keeps all of your hair in one place (so no risk of flyaways), but it can also be used as a way to naturally create waves that take little to no management or heat styling.
Try one of these hairstyles the next time you're running late!
Got a go-to lazy hairstyle? Tell us in the comments below.