You're Doing It Wrong: Coloring Your Hair

Coloring your hair can be a double-edged sword.

On one hand, a new hair hue is exciting. On the other hand, it's a commitment with potential damage to your hair. What to do?

After you've found the proper hair inspiration (See: Julianne Moore's red hot locks), find a professional that you can trust with your tresses. For instance, Julianne Moore, Evan Rachel Wood and Cameron Diaz all go to the same pro: Beth Minardi.

Her popularity is partially credited to her pre-wash technique. While in her New York-based salon, she realized that while a stylist retouches the roots of the hair, the majority of the hair strands weren't attended to. So, she started bathing the rest of the hair in fatty acids and lipids, decreasing the potential for damage.