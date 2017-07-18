You're Doing It Wrong: Coloring Your Hair

PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images
PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images
Coloring your hair can be a double-edged sword.
On one hand, a new hair hue is exciting. On the other hand, it's a commitment with potential damage to your hair. What to do?
After you've found the proper hair inspiration (See: Julianne Moore's red hot locks), find a professional that you can trust with your tresses. For instance, Julianne Moore, Evan Rachel Wood and Cameron Diaz all go to the same pro: Beth Minardi.
Her popularity is partially credited to her pre-wash technique. While in her New York-based salon, she realized that while a stylist retouches the roots of the hair, the majority of the hair strands weren't attended to. So, she started bathing the rest of the hair in fatty acids and lipids, decreasing the potential for damage.
The beauty pro partnered with a cosmetic scientist and created the Beth Minardi All Systems Fortifying Hair Pre-Wash Therapy, which she recently presented at the cosmetic tradeshow, Cosmoprof. It can be used in the salon or at home. Want to give your colored or relaxed hair the celeb treatment? Follow the steps below!
Step 1: Apply a pre-wash, containing fatty acids, to the dry, untreated portion of the hair shaft before coloring, lightening or relaxing your hair.
Step 2: Leave on for 15 minutes, then rinse.
Step 3: Start your normal hair routine (i.e. shampoo and condition).
Pre-washing helps to combat over-processed hair. If your hair is dry or coarse, adding this extra step to your shampoo/condition routine will help nurse your hair back to help.
Pro tip: Before you go to the gym, add a pre-wash treatment or moisturizing deep conditioner to your hair, and put it in a bun. After your workout, rinse out the product and style as usual.