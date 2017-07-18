Is there anything more obsession-inducing, more worthy of a dive down a 10-episode rabbit hole of evidence and interviews and theories than a real, grisly, tragic, disturbing crime?

Yes, there is.

And that would be a real, grisly, tragic, disturbing crime that hasn't been solved.

With almost every network awash in true crime dramas or docu-series these days (and if isn't true crime, then it's made-up crime), audiences have continued to be eager consumers of the nitty-grittiest of details when it comes to the most infamous crimes in recent memory—and some, such as the still-unsolved murders committed by the unidentified (or identified-many-times-over) Jack the Ripper in the 19th century or the question of who killed the "Black Dahlia," aspiring actress Elizabeth Short, in 1947, that aren't so recent.

Even some officially solved cases feel open again thanks to series probing the timeline of events, such as Netflix's Making a Murderer or the podcast Serial—both of which took on the cases of convicted murderers and poked various holes (blatantly in the former's case and more subtly in the latter) in the prosecution's story.

To what end, we'll soon find out.