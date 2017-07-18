Oversized Denim Jackets You Can Wear With All Your Outfits

Denim jackets are timeless (a.k.a. not a bad investment).

Anywhere you look, any time of year, you're sure to find the sturdy-yet-stylish staple draped across the shoulders of at least a few passersby. Whether you're a fashion editor, a regular Joe or somewhere in between, it's an approachable street style option for all. But its currently summer, after all, and you don't want to layer up in something too tight or constricting. That's where the celeb-love oversized denim jacket comes into play.

For times when it's too hot, but not too cold, a roomier top layer is the perfect option.