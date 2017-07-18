Oversized Denim Jackets You Can Wear With All Your Outfits

Branded: Denim Jackets

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Denim jackets are timeless (a.k.a. not a bad investment).

Anywhere you look, any time of year, you're sure to find the sturdy-yet-stylish staple draped across the shoulders of at least a few passersby. Whether you're a fashion editor, a regular Joe or somewhere in between, it's an approachable street style option for all. But its currently summer, after all, and you don't want to layer up in something too tight or constricting. That's where the celeb-love oversized denim jacket comes into play.

For times when it's too hot, but not too cold, a roomier top layer is the perfect option.

 

You can simply drape it over shoulders for a more refined look, or cuff the sleeves for a less stuffy vibe. Whether you want to spend $30 or $500, you'll be sure to have yours for years.

Just pick the one that feels the most you. 

Branded: Denim Jackets

Current/Elliott

Current/Elliott The Boyfriend Trucker Distressed Denim Jacket, $166

Branded: Denim Jackets

Boohoo

Boohoo Alex Oversize Distressed Denim Jacket, $36

Branded: Denim Jackets

Stella McCartney

Stella McCartney Oversized Distressed Stretch-Denim Jacket, $591

Branded: Denim Jackets

Frame

Frame Le Jacket Oversized Denim Jacket, $375

Branded: Denim Jackets

PrettyLittleThing

PrettyLittleThing Aymeline Light Wash Distressed Oversized Denim Jacket, $79

Branded: Denim Jackets

Alexander Wang

Alexander Wang Daze Oversized Denim Jacket, $450

Branded: Denim Jackets

Topshop

Topshop Tall Seam Detail Oversized Jacket, $90

Like we said it's a timeless choice.

Need we say more?

