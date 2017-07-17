Mindy Kaling is about to experience the joys of motherhood!

In case you missed the big news, multiple sources confirmed to E! News exclusively that The Mindy Project star is expecting her first child.

An insider revealed to us that the pregnancy news was "an unexpected surprise" for The Office alumna. At the same time, Mindy's projects shall remain on track with no changes expected.

As fans celebrate Mindy's big news, we're taking a look back on what the actress has said about family, children and motherhood.

While we may know her as the comedic actress with wicked timing and writing skills, this Hollywood star has had family on her mind for quite some time.