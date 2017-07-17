Mindy Kaling is about to experience the joys of motherhood!
In case you missed the big news, multiple sources confirmed to E! News exclusively that The Mindy Project star is expecting her first child.
An insider revealed to us that the pregnancy news was "an unexpected surprise" for The Office alumna. At the same time, Mindy's projects shall remain on track with no changes expected.
As fans celebrate Mindy's big news, we're taking a look back on what the actress has said about family, children and motherhood.
While we may know her as the comedic actress with wicked timing and writing skills, this Hollywood star has had family on her mind for quite some time.
"I would say that my mother is the single biggest role model in my life, but that term doesn't seem to encompass enough when I use it about her," Mindy previously told Rolling Stone in 2013. "She was the love of my life."
"I think I've decided that unlike everything else in my life, I'm going to be fast and loose about kids. I'm going to not actively plan, but if it happens, it would happen," Mindy shared with Yahoo! Style in a candid interview back in Sept. 2015. "I'm not cavalier about who I would have a kid with. But the thing I ask every parent that I really admire, the one comment they all have is that they wish they had kids earlier."
"I just want ambitious teenagers to know it is totally fine to be quiet, observant kids," Mindy once explained her book. "Besides being a delight to your parents, you will find you have plenty of time later to catch up."
"I admire [a good marriage] when I see it. I think it's a beautiful thing," the actress revealed to Yahoo! Style. "In my 20s, and especially in my teens, I completely fetishized a wedding. But I think much less about marriage now. It's less interesting to me."
"Teenage girls, please don't worry about being super popular in high school, or being the best actress in high school, or the best athlete," Mindy wrote in her book Why Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns). "Not only do people not care about any of that the second you graduate, but when you get older, if you reference your successes in high school too much, it actually makes you look kind of pitiful, like some babbling old Tennessee Williams character with nothing else going on in her current life. What I've noticed is that almost no one who was a big star in high school is also a big star later in life. For us overlooked kids, it's so wonderfully fair."
When you become older, Mindy realized that spending time with your entire family gets a whole lot harder. "Later, when you're grown up, you realize you never really get to hang out with your family," she wrote in her book. "You pretty much have only eighteen years to spend with them full time, and that's it."
"While I want to encourage women to be very confident, I think you can be quietly confident," Mindy once explained to BuzzFeed when answering viewer questions. "If you're just like, 'R-E-S-P-E-C-T' around everyone, that's very unbecoming. Quiet confidence is the thing we need to be telling girls about, not shout-it-from-the-rooftops confidence, and that's how I think you can really succeed."
We read through her book Is Everyone Hanging Out Without Me? (And Other Concerns) and savored her most famous interviews and one thing is clear: Mindy is going to be just fine as a mom.
Congratulations Mindy! We can't wait to meet your baby boy or girl.