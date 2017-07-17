Jessica Alba Is Pregnant With Baby No.3

Jessica Alba's family is growing!

The actress and standout business entrepreneur is expecting her third child with husband Cash Warren, she announced on Instagram Monday. Alba, 36, is also a mom to two daughters, 9-year-old Honor Marie and 5-year-old Haven Garner.

"@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain #blessed," she captioned an adorable video with her daughters holding up balloons that read "1, 2, 3."

The brunette bombshell appeared to showcase her growing baby bump while paddle boarding on a recent family vacation in Hawaii. Jessica sported a fedora and sheer white maxi dress over a printed bikini while out on the open water. An eyewitness told E! News Jessica refrained from sipping alcohol while relaxing on the beach with her longtime husband.