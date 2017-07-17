EXCLUSIVE!

Topher Grace and Wife Ashley Hinshaw Expecting Their First Child

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Charlize Theron

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Briana DeJesus Instagram

New Teen Mom 2 Star Briana DeJesus Confronts Boyfriend's Possible Mistress in Season 8 Premiere

Jenny McCarthy, Donnie Wahlberg

Jenny McCarthy Proves She's Donnie Wahlberg's Biggest Fan With Romantic Love Letter

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Ashley Hinshaw, Topher Grace

LALO / BACKGRID

Eric Forman is going to be a dad!

Former That '70s Show star Topher Grace and his wife, actress Ashley Henshaw, are welcoming their first child together, E! News can confirm.

Rumors began swirling over the weekend when 39-year-old stepped out with his actress wife, whose bodycon, striped dress revealed that the 28-year-old may be expecting a wee one in the near future. The two were spotted grabbing some grub together at the Sweet Butter Kitchen in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles on Saturday.

The War Machine star and his blushing bride have been married a little over a year.

Photos

Celeb Baby Bumps

Topher Grace, Ashley Hinshaw

Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Art of Elysium

The pair married on May 29, 2016 in a private Sunday evening ceremony. E! News reported at the time that the couple wed near Santa Barbara, Calif.

Prior to the wedding, the Interstellar actor told E! News that his leading lady was in control of the special ceremony, but he was excited for the big day to come.

"I don't do any wedding planning," he said. "It is not up to me…I'm just going to show up."

While the couple has tried to keep their relationship away from the public eye, E! News confirmed days before the 2015 Golden Globes that Topher had proposed to his girlfriend after more than a year of dating.

This is Topher's first time as a dad but he may have gotten some training as the godfather to Jaime King's son James Knight (Oh and his godmother is actually Jessica Alba!).

The Hart of Dixie actress revealed the news on Instagram back in 2014, when she posted a photo of little one's godparents, writing, "So grateful for our baby #JamesKnight to have such loving Godparents. Thank you for being there for us and the love of our lives."

It's about to be time to put that godparent training to the test!

TAGS/ Topher Grace , Pregnancies , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.