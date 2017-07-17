Topher Grace and Wife Ashley Hinshaw Expecting Their First Child

LALO / BACKGRID
Eric Forman is going to be a dad!
Former That '70s Show star Topher Grace and his wife, actress Ashley Henshaw, are welcoming their first child together, E! News can confirm.
Rumors began swirling over the weekend when 39-year-old stepped out with his actress wife, whose bodycon, striped dress revealed that the 28-year-old may be expecting a wee one in the near future. The two were spotted grabbing some grub together at the Sweet Butter Kitchen in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles on Saturday.
The War Machine star and his blushing bride have been married a little over a year.
The pair married on May 29, 2016 in a private Sunday evening ceremony. E! News reported at the time that the couple wed near Santa Barbara, Calif.
Prior to the wedding, the Interstellar actor told E! News that his leading lady was in control of the special ceremony, but he was excited for the big day to come.
"I don't do any wedding planning," he said. "It is not up to me…I'm just going to show up."
While the couple has tried to keep their relationship away from the public eye, E! News confirmed days before the 2015 Golden Globes that Topher had proposed to his girlfriend after more than a year of dating.
This is Topher's first time as a dad but he may have gotten some training as the godfather to Jaime King's son James Knight (Oh and his godmother is actually Jessica Alba!).
The Hart of Dixie actress revealed the news on Instagram back in 2014, when she posted a photo of little one's godparents, writing, "So grateful for our baby #JamesKnight to have such loving Godparents. Thank you for being there for us and the love of our lives."
It's about to be time to put that godparent training to the test!