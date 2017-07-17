Topher Grace and Wife Ashley Hinshaw Expecting Their First Child

Eric Forman is going to be a dad!

Former That '70s Show star Topher Grace and his wife, actress Ashley Henshaw, are welcoming their first child together, E! News can confirm.

Rumors began swirling over the weekend when 39-year-old stepped out with his actress wife, whose bodycon, striped dress revealed that the 28-year-old may be expecting a wee one in the near future. The two were spotted grabbing some grub together at the Sweet Butter Kitchen in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles on Saturday.

The War Machine star and his blushing bride have been married a little over a year.