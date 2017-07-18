Here's the Legendary Lineup for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival

Getty Images
iHeartMedia just announced the lineup for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival, and let's just say it's about to make for one incredible weekend.
The festival—which takes place September 22 and 23 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas—will feature performances by tons of incredible artists, including: Coldplay, The Weeknd, DJ Khaled, Chris Stapleton, Lorde, Kings Of Leon, Big Sean, P!NK, Miley Cyrus, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Niall Horan, David Guetta, Thomas Rhett and Harry Styles.
iHeartMedia also announced Kesha will join the lineup, which will mark her first major performance after releasing new music.
iHeartMedia Chief Programming Officer, Tom Poleman, released a statement to E! News, saying, "Because our lineup is based on feedback from iHeartRadio users, it's one of the most diverse you'll ever see. As our listeners interact with our app, favoriting songs and saving stations, we learn what their ideal festival would be, then we bring that to life!"
The company's President of Entertainment Enterprises, John Sykes, added, "Our goal every year is to create the most diverse music festival in the world. The only thing these artists have in common is they are all best in their class."
Musicians like Migos, Halsey, Flume, Little Mix, French Montana, Kelsea Ballerini and more are also set to perform during the festival's Daytime Village presented by Capital One on Saturday, September 23.
Tickets for the event go on sale early for Capital One cardholders on July 25, 2017, at 10 a.m. PST. They will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 28, 2017, at 10 a.m. PST.