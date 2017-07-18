Here's the Legendary Lineup for the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival

iHeartMedia Chief Programming Officer, Tom Poleman, released a statement to E! News, saying, "Because our lineup is based on feedback from iHeartRadio users, it's one of the most diverse you'll ever see. As our listeners interact with our app, favoriting songs and saving stations, we learn what their ideal festival would be, then we bring that to life!"

The company's President of Entertainment Enterprises, John Sykes, added, "Our goal every year is to create the most diverse music festival in the world. The only thing these artists have in common is they are all best in their class."