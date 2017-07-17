Game of Thrones Season 7 Premiere Makes Ratings Records

If you thought the dragons were big on Game of Thrones just wait until you hear about its ratings.

The HBO drama returned on Sunday, July 16 to a massive record-making audience for the cable channel. Without additional means of watching, the first-run telecast had 10.1 million viewers. With DVR viewing, streaming and repeats night off, the audience for Game of Thrones' season seven premiere is at 16.1 million viewers—right now.

The season seven one-day numbers are a series high for Game of Thrones. For comparison, Game of Thrones' season six debut had 10.7 million viewers with streaming numbers factored in.