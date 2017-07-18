ABC
ABC
Break out the sunblock, we're heading back to Mexico.
Despite the scandal that shut down production in June, Bachelor in Paradise season four is set to premiere Monday, Aug. 14, and ABC aired the first promo for the spinoff's return during The Bachelorette on Monday night. If you thought they were going to shy away from the fact that the show was almost canceled, you thought wrong.
If you thought correctly about that but also thought the promo would acknowledge exactly why the show was almost canceled, you thought wrong, too.
Instead, what this quick promo does is begin with the horror that was the near death of the series, implying that there was darkness and lightning and screaming involved, followed by endless tweets mourning the show.
"Paradise was almost lost...until it wasn't," the announcer says, followed by happy tweets celebrating the show's return along with quick shots of happy contestants. Amanda's shocked. Iggy's freaking out. A girl whose name we've forgotten gleefully says the word "paradise," and Robby's wearing a shirt covered in sombreros while many animals look on.
Basically, this is Paradise as it should be.
In case you've forgotten what actually happened, a sexual encounter between cast members DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios that occurred on the first day of filming caused two producers to file complaints, with Warner Bros. shutting down production to launch an official investigation. The studio eventually cleared the show and its producers of any misconduct.
It remains to be seen how much of Corinne and DeMario we will be seeing in the premiere, but ABC included them on the official cast list and both are set to appear on a reunion special.
ABC
"They invited her to appear on the reunion and she wants to go. It's not a contractual thing. She's still close with her Bachelor family. She's looking forward to being back," a source told E! News of Corinne's decision to return for the special.
As for DeMario also appearing on the reunion, our source said, "It's not a big deal" for Corinne as "she never blamed him for anything."
Here's the initial cast for the new season:
Raven Gates of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick Viall)
Corinne Olympios of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Amanda Stanton of The Bachelor season 20 (Ben Higgins) and Bachelor in Paradise season 3
Alexis Waters of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Derek Peth of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)
DeMario Jackson of The Bachelorette season 13 (Rachel Lindsay)
Lacey Mark of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Kristina Schulman of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Nick "St. Nick" Benvenutti of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)
Danielle Maltby of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Taylor Nolan of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Robby Hayes of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)
Ben Zorn of The Bachelorette season 11 (Kaitlyn Bristowe)
Jasmine Goode of The Bachelor season 21 (Nick)
Vinny Ventiera of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo) and Bachelor in Paradise season 3
Alex Woytkiw of The Bachelorette season 12 (JoJo)
While Bachelor in Paradise was originally set to premiere on Tuesday, Aug. 8, ABC announced season four will now kick off with a two-night event on Monday, Aug. 14, and Tuesday, Aug. 15.