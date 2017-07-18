Break out the sunblock, we're heading back to Mexico.

Despite the scandal that shut down production in June, Bachelor in Paradise season four is set to premiere Monday, Aug. 14, and ABC aired the first promo for the spinoff's return during The Bachelorette on Monday night. If you thought they were going to shy away from the fact that the show was almost canceled, you thought wrong.

If you thought correctly about that but also thought the promo would acknowledge exactly why the show was almost canceled, you thought wrong, too.

Instead, what this quick promo does is begin with the horror that was the near death of the series, implying that there was darkness and lightning and screaming involved, followed by endless tweets mourning the show.