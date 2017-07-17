Bachelor Nation Reacts to Dean Unglert's Unforgettable Hometown Date With Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette
Welcome back, Briana DeJesus.
The Teen Mom 3 star officially made her debut as a cast member of Teen Mom 2 in the season eight premiere on Monday night, and since viewers last saw Briana, she's been raising her five-year-old daughter Nova, who she had with her ex Devoin Austin, with help only from her mom and sister, Brittany.
But in the MTV hit's premiere, we learn the 23-year-old is pregnant with her second child, with boyfriend Luis, who is still in the picture...but might be cheating on Briana, who gave birth to their daughter Stella on July 2.
While out to eat, Briana's friend Shirley said her cousin had told her she knew a girl who was sleeping with Luis. "I don't want to overthink it because it could be absolutely nothing, but it's suspect," Briana said. "It's super suspect. I'm pregnant and you're doing something with this girl."
The girls then look to see if Luis had liked any of her Instagram posts (he did) before Briana deciding to text the girl and ask her the last time she hooked up with Luis, wanting to see if it was before or after Briana learned she was pregnant. Instead of answering the question, the girl wrote back, "Can we talk on the phone?" The episode ended with Briana about to answer the girl's phone call, meaning we'll have to wait until next week's episode to learn the nature of her relationship with Luis.
Earlier in the episode, Briana and Luis discuss how they met and the unexpected pregnancy, with Briana admitting, "This pregnancy was the last thing I expected to happen."
As for how the couple met, it was at a club, with Luis revealing that they learned Briana was pregnant "not even a month later."
"When I first found out, I was more like well, we don't really know each other. Maybe it's best if we do get an abortion, but you're very supportive," Briana said to Luis, who is 31 and has an eight-year-old child from a previous relationship. And when she asked if he was ready to take care of Nova and a newborn, Luis said, "I'm all in it...I'm ready."
Prior to the cheating allegations, Briana and Luis were planning on moving in together, along with her daughter, Nova.
Teen Mom 2 airs Mondays at 9 p.m. on MTV.