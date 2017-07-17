While out to eat, Briana's friend Shirley said her cousin had told her she knew a girl who was sleeping with Luis. "I don't want to overthink it because it could be absolutely nothing, but it's suspect," Briana said. "It's super suspect. I'm pregnant and you're doing something with this girl."

The girls then look to see if Luis had liked any of her Instagram posts (he did) before Briana deciding to text the girl and ask her the last time she hooked up with Luis, wanting to see if it was before or after Briana learned she was pregnant. Instead of answering the question, the girl wrote back, "Can we talk on the phone?" The episode ended with Briana about to answer the girl's phone call, meaning we'll have to wait until next week's episode to learn the nature of her relationship with Luis.