Wedded bliss looks good on Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich!

As the newlyweds continue their honeymoon in Seychelles, the Dancing With the Stars champ took to Instagram with a few more enviable snapshots from their stunning getaway.

The blond beauty rocked a white crocheted bikini and fedora while posing on a swing overlooking the ocean and only one word comes to mind: Ab-freaking-tastic! Brooks was totally in awe of his blushing bride's physique, as he captioned his own version of the photo, "That view though......we might never leave #honeymoon"

Hough, 28, also flashed a bright smile as she posed for a set of selfies with the NHL star, which she captioned, "Brunchin' with my huzzzbin.'"