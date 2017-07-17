Wedded bliss looks good on Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich!
As the newlyweds continue their honeymoon in Seychelles, the Dancing With the Stars champ took to Instagram with a few more enviable snapshots from their stunning getaway.
The blond beauty rocked a white crocheted bikini and fedora while posing on a swing overlooking the ocean and only one word comes to mind: Ab-freaking-tastic! Brooks was totally in awe of his blushing bride's physique, as he captioned his own version of the photo, "That view though......we might never leave #honeymoon"
Hough, 28, also flashed a bright smile as she posed for a set of selfies with the NHL star, which she captioned, "Brunchin' with my huzzzbin.'"
After taking in the sights of Seychelles, Mr. and Mrs. Brooks Laich will celebrate their marriage with a trip to Kenya, we previously reported. The longtime couple tied the knot last weekend in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho on a grassy field near Julianne's family home. Her close friends and co-stars Nina Dobrev, Mark Ballas and Aaron Paul were present for the festivities.
Derek Hough recently shared intimate details from his little sister's nuptials while sitting down with E! News' Sibley Scoles.
"I could write a novel about that week," he gushed. "Every moment of every day was planned to perfection. It was effortless. I was transported to another time."
"[Laich] is just a great guy," Derek said of granting Julianne his stamp of approval. "I said to him, ‘I've known Julianne my entire life. I've seen every phase she's gone through.'"
He added, "I've seen all the different versions of herself trying to figure out who she is and by far this is the best version of her and it's because of him. He's definitely brought it of her. I'm so happy for them."
Hough and Laich began dating in 2013, before the hockey hunk popped the question two years later. And from the looks of their stunning honeymoon, this bride and groom is happier than ever! Congratulations again, you two.