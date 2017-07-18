Patti Stanger is getting answers.
In a sneak peek from Wednesday's all-new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the Million Dollar Matchmaker star finally learns the truth about her biological mother as Tyler Henry connects to her adoptive mom who passed away.
"There was a secret around my adoption," the TV personality. "My mother, Rhoda, the one that we're referring to, Rhoda basically would never tell me the truth about my adoption and she died not wanting me ever to know about my biological mother."
She wonders, "What's the secret that she was holding on to? That's what I can't figure out. I spent a long time searching on this, hiring private investigators, doing my own homework. I really couldn't ever figure out why was she afraid to allow me to know that family and what happened."
"To be honest, when I'm connecting to biological mom's energy, there is an acknowledgment, when I'm going to the brain and mental, of what indicates maybe an undiagnosed mental disorder," the clairvoyant reveals. "The feeling is basically not wanting to expose you to this individual. There could have been some genetic factors when it comes to mental illness within family on your mom's side that maybe we didn't want everyone to fully know about."
He continues, "From her perspective, she views it as her protecting you. No matter how that was received on your end, the feeling is like, 'I was protecting her because I knew that her mom was a lot worse mentally…than she even fully was aware of.'"
