Tyler Henry Reveals the Truth About Million Dollar Matchmaker Patti Stanger's Biological Mother and Secret Adoption

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Jason Momoa

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Victoria Villarroel Gamero, Kylie Jenner

Meet Kylie Jenner's Squad

Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey Can't Stop Gushing Over Each Other! Inside Their Surprising Friendship

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Patti Stanger is getting answers.

In a sneak peek from Wednesday's all-new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the Million Dollar Matchmaker star finally learns the truth about her biological mother as Tyler Henry connects to her adoptive mom who passed away.

"There was a secret around my adoption," the TV personality. "My mother, Rhoda, the one that we're referring to, Rhoda basically would never tell me the truth about my adoption and she died not wanting me ever to know about my biological mother."

She wonders, "What's the secret that she was holding on to? That's what I can't figure out. I spent a long time searching on this, hiring private investigators, doing my own homework. I really couldn't ever figure out why was she afraid to allow me to know that family and what happened."

Photos

Tyler Henry's Celebrity Clients

"To be honest, when I'm connecting to biological mom's energy, there is an acknowledgment, when I'm going to the brain and mental, of what indicates maybe an undiagnosed mental disorder," the clairvoyant reveals. "The feeling is basically not wanting to expose you to this individual. There could have been some genetic factors when it comes to mental illness within family on your mom's side that maybe we didn't want everyone to fully know about."

He continues, "From her perspective, she views it as her protecting you. No matter how that was received on your end, the feeling is like, 'I was protecting her because I knew that her mom was a lot worse mentally…than she even fully was aware of.'"

See the moment Patti Stanger discovers her mother's secret in the intense clip above.

Watch a brand new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry Wednesday at 9 p.m., only on E!

TAGS/ Shows , Hollywood Medium , E! Shows , Tyler Henry , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.