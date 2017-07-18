Patti Stanger is getting answers.

In a sneak peek from Wednesday's all-new episode of Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry, the Million Dollar Matchmaker star finally learns the truth about her biological mother as Tyler Henry connects to her adoptive mom who passed away.

"There was a secret around my adoption," the TV personality. "My mother, Rhoda, the one that we're referring to, Rhoda basically would never tell me the truth about my adoption and she died not wanting me ever to know about my biological mother."

She wonders, "What's the secret that she was holding on to? That's what I can't figure out. I spent a long time searching on this, hiring private investigators, doing my own homework. I really couldn't ever figure out why was she afraid to allow me to know that family and what happened."