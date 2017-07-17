We are so jealous of Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey's friendship!

E! News caught up with the surprising besties at Disney's D23 Expo over the weekend and the Wrinkle in Time co-stars could not stop gushing over each other.

"A lot of people know that Oprah is very talented and you know she's the queen of all media and all of these things but they don't know that she mixes a mean margarita," Witherspoon told us of her BFF. Yum!

So what other scoop did Witherspoon and Winfrey spill about their friendship?