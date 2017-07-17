Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey Can't Stop Gushing Over Each Other! Inside Their Surprising Friendship

  • By
  • &

by Brett Malec |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Charlize Theron

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Reese Witherspoon

Fashion Police

Hollywood Medium, Chrisley's

See Todd and Julie Chrisley Get an Apology From Her Late Brother on Hollywood Medium: "I'm Sorry I Went When I Did"

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

We are so jealous of Reese Witherspoon and Oprah Winfrey's friendship!

E! News caught up with the surprising besties at Disney's D23 Expo over the weekend and the Wrinkle in Time co-stars could not stop gushing over each other.

"A lot of people know that Oprah is very talented and you know she's the queen of all media and all of these things but they don't know that she mixes a mean margarita," Witherspoon told us of her BFF. Yum!

So what other scoop did Witherspoon and Winfrey spill about their friendship?

Watch the clip to go inside their unlikely bond!

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

TAGS/ Shows , E! News , E! Shows , Oprah Winfrey , Reese Witherspoon , Top Stories , Movies
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.