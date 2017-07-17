Here's the No.1 Rule to Follow as a Member of the Taylor Swift Club

We all know one of the most exclusive clubs to be a member of is the Taylor Swift Club.
While many of us probably won't ever experience what it's like being part of the singer's team, the so-called "president" (if you will) has dished some inside information, giving us a peek into what makes it so successful.
Big Machine Records CEO Scott Borchetta—the man who's responsible for discovering Swift—chatted with E! News at the Starkey "So the World May Hear" Award Gala over the weekend where he opened up about the pop star.
"You can absolutely expect more Taylor Swift music," he dished. "But, you know what, one of the things we always do with Taylor is she is the broadcaster. When she is ready to tell her fans when she's coming back, she will do it."
He continued, "We have a rule and a saying at the label: The first rule of the Taylor Club is don't talk about Taylor Club."
So there you have it: Secrecy is the key for a Swifty!
Larry Busacca/Getty Images
Meanwhile, Swift has been noticeably absent from the public eye for several months. Other than spending time with her new beau Joe Alwyn, she's mostly been working on new music.
"Taylor has been writing and recording her new album in Nashville for the last several months," a source shared with E! News exclusively in May. "She has been working on it around the clock and will be making an announcement soon. She is really excited about her new music and can't wait to share it with her fans."
The insider added, "She has been entirely focused on that and not much else. She has been 100 percent dedicated to making music the last few months and that's it."
Though she hasn't made a public reappearance yet, she did return in another important way recently...She made her entire back catalog of music available on all streaming services in June, much to her fans' delight.
Still, considering her last album 1989 came out in 2014, fans are anxiously waiting the next chapter.