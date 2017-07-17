Luann D'Agostino only married her husband Tom D'Agostino seven months ago, but the couple has already hit a rough patch in their marriage.

Over the weekend, E! News confirmed the pair got into a bit of a public quarrel at Le Bilbouquet restaurant.

"They have had their share of rough moments. There was an argument in a restaurant last week, they're not denying that," an insider told us. "Marriage is tough and they're working on it."

Luann made a similar remark to People magazine, saying, "Tom and I are in love, and marriage takes work. We are working on this together."