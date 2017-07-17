Several parents have come forward claiming singer R. Kelly is holding their daughters against their will in an alleged "cult"-like atmosphere.

Buzzfeed News reported the story, which focuses on one specific set of Georgia-native parents by the names J. and Tim who claim they haven't seen their 21-year-old daughter in months after she started living with Robert "R." Kelly to focus on her music career. (BuzzFeed News said they verified the parents' and daughter's identities and full names in public records, but is withholding the alleged victim's full name and her parents' last name to protect their privacy).

According to the report, Kelly met the teenage Georgia singer backstage at an Indio, Calif., concert in 2015 (when she was 19). From there, he began inviting her to more shows and promised to help her with her singing career. She continued spending time with him after she moved away to college and eventually moved in with him, leaving school all together, her parents explained.