It's Arya Stark's world and we're all just living in it.
Game of Thrones returned to massive numbers—and we're just talking about tweets at this point, HBO hasn't released ratings info yet—with 2.4 million tweets, making it the most-tweeted about episode of Game of Thrones ever. And the one scene that got people buzzing the most: The cold open that featured Maisie William's Arya Stark taking out an insane amount of the Freys.
"Tell them, ‘the North remembers,'" Arya says after completing her bloodbath. "Tell them 'Winter came for the House of Frey.'"
"It's so f--ked up!" Williams told EW. "Even Arya is surprised she has so much power. In that last moment she's staring out at all those men dying, she's turned into a bit more of a monster than she's ever realized. I don't think she's sad about that but she's got it on her mind."
It may be "f—ked up," but it got the attention of pretty much very audience member.
"I know everybody's all about Dany and her dragons, but for my money Arya Stark is the baddest of them all. #GameOfThrones," MSNBC host Joy Reid tweeted.
"I would take a bullet for Arya Stark. What a queen. WHAT. A. QUEEN. #GameOfThrones," @ClumsyTini said.
And of course there were GIF reactions. Of course.
things arya stark did: T H A T pic.twitter.com/EauEJkRDAQ— Virginia e Cecilia (@jaimelsnnister) July 17, 2017
When Arya Stark commit a mass murder: #GoTS7#GameofThrones pic.twitter.com/k8R6yrliT8— Lynette Jenkins (@lynette12356) July 17, 2017
Game of Thrones returns with episode two, "Stormborn," on Sunday, July 23 at 9 p.m. on HBO.
The official episode description from HBO is below and peek a preview above.
"Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) receives an unexpected visitor. Jon (Kit Harington) faces a revolt. Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) plans the conquest of Westeros." "Stormborn" was directed by Bryan Cogman and written by Mark Mylod.