It's Arya Stark's world and we're all just living in it.

Game of Thrones returned to massive numbers—and we're just talking about tweets at this point, HBO hasn't released ratings info yet—with 2.4 million tweets, making it the most-tweeted about episode of Game of Thrones ever. And the one scene that got people buzzing the most: The cold open that featured Maisie William's Arya Stark taking out an insane amount of the Freys.

"Tell them, ‘the North remembers,'" Arya says after completing her bloodbath. "Tell them 'Winter came for the House of Frey.'"