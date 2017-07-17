The royals have arrived!

To officially kick off their summer tour of Poland and Germany, Prince William, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and their famous tots, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, officially touched down in Warsaw Monday. The trip marks the couple's first joint visit to the country. However, not even the 2-year-old is a stranger to the art of royal touring. While this trip is the third royal tour for her 3-year-old brother, Princess Charlotte made her global debut in Canada in September 2016. However, the trip is the kids' first official time in Europe.

The beaming parents and their youngsters were welcomed by a crowd of press as the family of four made their way down the plane steps and onto a freshly rolled-out red carpet. Before the plane doors opened, curious George and Charlotte were spotted looking out a window to take in the sights awaiting them.