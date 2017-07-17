For Ryan Phillippe, the weekend wasn't exactly "lit."

Instead of enjoying the Sunday sunshine, the Shooter star was stuck in a hospital bed thanks to a broken leg. The actor revealed the news to fans when he took to Instagram with a series of not-so-cheerful photos.

"Not [lit]," he captioned one photo of his wrapped up leg and a cup of jello. "Not where/how i wanna be," he commented with a second shot of himself looking all kinds of restless. In the early hours of Monday morning, the star tweeted, "this sucks."

Fans were quick to shower the star with digital support. "Hope it's a quick heal! You'll be back on your feet soon!" one fan assured the actor. "At least they gave you Jello," another follower pointed out.

Despite the unfortunate circumstances, he comforted anyone with concerns. "i'm going to be ok & i appreciate your corner. -me," the father of three added with a third shot of himself in his bed with one thumb up.