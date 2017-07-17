Worried Parents Claim R. Kelly Is Holding Their Young Daughters in a ''Cult'' Against Their Will: Report
For Ryan Phillippe, the weekend wasn't exactly "lit."
Instead of enjoying the Sunday sunshine, the Shooter star was stuck in a hospital bed thanks to a broken leg. The actor revealed the news to fans when he took to Instagram with a series of not-so-cheerful photos.
"Not [lit]," he captioned one photo of his wrapped up leg and a cup of jello. "Not where/how i wanna be," he commented with a second shot of himself looking all kinds of restless. In the early hours of Monday morning, the star tweeted, "this sucks."
Fans were quick to shower the star with digital support. "Hope it's a quick heal! You'll be back on your feet soon!" one fan assured the actor. "At least they gave you Jello," another follower pointed out.
Despite the unfortunate circumstances, he comforted anyone with concerns. "i'm going to be ok & i appreciate your corner. -me," the father of three added with a third shot of himself in his bed with one thumb up.
this sucks— Dr. Philz (@RyanPhillippe) July 17, 2017
The 42-year-old currently stars on on the action-packed USA series, Shooter, on which he typically does his own stunts.
"Television has gotten so good, and audiences savvier, and they're looking for that switch shot where it's clearly not you," he explained to The New York Times. "I thought if we've got this guy where it's him against the world, I wanted them to see me get a little beat up."
However, as he later clarified on Twitter, the injury is not at all related to a set. "hey, guys. i didn't injure myself doing a stunt or anywhere near the set of shooter. i was the victim of a freak accident during a family...outing on sunday. my leg is badly broken & required surgical attention, but i will make a full recovery, am in good hands, and will be... back in action soon. thank you for all the well wishes, support, & concern. also a special thanks to the paramedics & first responders," he wrote.
As another follower quipped on Twitter, "Did someone wish you 'break a leg' for shooter 2 premier?"
All jokes aside, we're wishing you a speedy recovery, Ryan!