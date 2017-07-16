Habersham County Sheriff Office
Aaron Carter is addressing his DUI arrest and speaking out against his brother, Nick Carter's tweet regarding the situation.
In case you missed it, Aaron, 29, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence as well as possession of marijuana. His girlfriend, Madison Parker, was riding passenger in the car and was also taken into custody for alleged marijuana-related offenses. Aaron was released Sunday afternoon after posting bail for $4,610.
His older brother took to Twitter to reach out following news of the incident, writing, "To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. Family isn't always easy, be we're all here for you."
Aaron was not pleased with his Nick's comments and released the following statement on Twitter: "If my own blood truly cared about my well-being, why wouldn't he call me directly and have a conversation instead of making this about him through a very public forum? That's not cool at all to use me for his PR and kick me while I am down. I love my family despite it through thick and thin."
Nick appeared to responds to the comments by retweeting a note from sister Lauren Kitt Carter, which read, "Hey @aaroncarter have @itsmadisonp text me your new number since you changed it again!"
Hey @aaroncarter have @itsmadisonp text me your new number since you changed it again! ????— Lauren Kitt Carter (@Lauren_Kitt) July 17, 2017
Thank you ALL for your prayers & well wishes. I am so sorry to all my fans that I missed. The truth will come out! Read my statement here: pic.twitter.com/XaiKqUeXxh— Aaron Carter (@aaroncarter) July 17, 2017
As part of the same statement, he also thanked his fans for their prayers and support and spoke out regarding his side of the story.
"Aaron's been traveling non-stop doing promotions on his latest hit single 'Sooner or Later' across the southeast when his automobile had a new tire put on it and it went out of alignment," the statement read. "Aaron drove the vehicle to the nearest Auto Zone in Cornelia, Georgia. After being at the store and requesting help to get his alignment fixed, he was arrested inside by several police officers with aggression. The police also revoked his rights to have an attorney."
He continued, "Aaron holds a medical license for medical marijuana for his long standing anxiety. He feels his 'celebrity' was targeted and an attorney will be retained in this matter. The video from Auto Zone will prove that Aaron was not in a moving vehicle while arrested and charged with a DUI."
Aaron was originally scheduled to perform with Flo Rida at Kansas City Live! in Kansas City, Missouri, on Saturday. He also had an appearance scheduled in the same city on Sunday.
"Aaron and girlfriend Madison are continuing their travels and deeply apologize for any inconvenience this legal matter may have caused his fans along the tour dates he has not been able to make," the statement continued. "Lost dates will be made up. His next stop will be in Alabama as scheduled Tuesday, July 18, 2017."