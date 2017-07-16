Aaron Carter is addressing his DUI arrest and speaking out against his brother, Nick Carter's tweet regarding the situation.

In case you missed it, Aaron, 29, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence as well as possession of marijuana. His girlfriend, Madison Parker, was riding passenger in the car and was also taken into custody for alleged marijuana-related offenses. Aaron was released Sunday afternoon after posting bail for $4,610.

His older brother took to Twitter to reach out following news of the incident, writing, "To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better. Family isn't always easy, be we're all here for you."