If there's anything we learned from Game of Thrones tonight, it's do not mess with Arya Stark.

We knew this already, of course, but as tonight's premiere opened, she continued her revenge on the Freys with a scene possibly even more epic than when she served Walder pies made of his sons and then slit his throat. She disguised herself as Walder and held a feast for all his men, during which she poisoned them all and reminded them that "the North remembers."

She then headed off towards King's Landing, and on the way she met Ed Sheeran. That sounds like a nickname we'd give to a random redhead, but it was actually Ed Sheeran, singing a little song with a group of soldiers. They offered Arya some food and wine, and laughed at her as she declared she was on her way to kill the queen, which was probably a big mistake on their part.