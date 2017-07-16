Billie Lourd Celebrates Her First Birthday Without Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd will ring in her 25th birthday tomorrow!

The Scream Queens actress prepared for the special day by celebrating with family and friends over the weekend. However, two special people were notably absent: her late mother, Carrie Fisher, and her late grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

Tomorrow will mark Billie's first birthday without her mom, who passed away in December just one day before Reynolds.

Still, Billie looked very happy as her support system of friends, co-stars and family members surrounded her for one heck of a birthday bash on Saturday night.