Billie Lourd Celebrates Her First Birthday Without Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd will ring in her 25th birthday tomorrow!
The Scream Queens actress prepared for the special day by celebrating with family and friends over the weekend. However, two special people were notably absent: her late mother, Carrie Fisher, and her late grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.
Tomorrow will mark Billie's first birthday without her mom, who passed away in December just one day before Reynolds.
Still, Billie looked very happy as her support system of friends, co-stars and family members surrounded her for one heck of a birthday bash on Saturday night.
People like Colton Haynes, Emma Roberts, Billie's father Bryan Lourd and more joined the birthday girl for a house party in Beverly Hills that was filled with water slides, pool floaties, unicorns, rainbow decorations and even food trucks.
Several party goers took to social media to share a few snaps and videos from the celebration.
For example, Haynes posted the photo above, writing, "Too much fun celebrating @praisethelourd 's Bday :) Rainbows, water slides, & food trucks...the best :) Happy Bday boo!!!"
??? pic.twitter.com/hIMwTIWBJS— Billie Lourd Brasil (@billielourdbr) July 16, 2017
Videos da festa de aniversário da Billie adiantada! ? pic.twitter.com/eHBfyn2AnR— Billie Lourd Brasil (@billielourdbr) July 16, 2017
Bryan's husband, Bruce Bozzi, also took to Instagram to share a sweet photo alongside his man, Billie and Emma Roberts.
"Happy Birthday to the best step daughter! Health & Happiness! I [love] u @praisethelourd @emmaroberts #bwl #bcl25."
Everyone used the hashtag #bcl25, which stands for Billie Catherine Lourd and (obviously) the milestone birthday.
Some fans commented on the fact that Billie's former boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, was also noticeably absent from the celebrations.
Though Billie helped celebrate his 25th birthday in February, E! News confirmed the couple split up several weeks ago after eight months of dating.
She's since deleted all of their photos together.