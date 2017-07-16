Caitlyn Jenner Has Been Seriously Considering Running for Office

Caitlyn Jenner is looking at new opportunities to make a difference.

The gold medal Olympian joined John Catsimatidis on AM 970 in New York Sunday and admitted she's been more seriously considering a shot at politics as she questions how she can make a bigger impact on the world.

"I have considered it. I like the political side of it," she said. "The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job."