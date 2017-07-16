Caitlyn Jenner Has Been Seriously Considering Running for Office

Botched Recap: Dr. Terry Dubrow's Breast Reconstruction Helps Partial Paraplegic Megan Finally Become a Fitness Model
Caitlyn Jenner is looking at new opportunities to make a difference.
The gold medal Olympian joined John Catsimatidis on AM 970 in New York Sunday and admitted she's been more seriously considering a shot at politics as she questions how she can make a bigger impact on the world.
"I have considered it. I like the political side of it," she said. "The political side of it has always been very intriguing to me. Over the next six months or so, I gotta find out where I can do a better job."
She continued, asking, "Can I do a better job from the outside? Kind of working the perimeter of the political scene, being open to talk to anybody? Or are you better off from the inside, and we are in the process of determining that. Yea, but I would look for a senatorial run."
Of course, ever since her transition into a woman, many fans have wondered whether Caitlyn will take the leap into politics to help better represent the LGBTQ community—especially considering the fact that she declared she's a conservative republican.
E!
In fact, following her transition, the Log Cabin Republicans national executive director Gregory Angelo told E! News, "One of the more interesting and exciting things about Caitlyn Jenner is that potential she has to bridge these two worlds of entertainment and politics."
In April, Caitlyn reiterated similar sentiments, telling CNN's Don Lemon that she never thought seriously about getting into politics until recently.
"Yes, I would have to look, over the next year or two, look and see, can I do a better job on the outside or am I in a position now that I can do a better job for my community on the inside," she said. "And if that's the case, if I find us on the inside, I would seriously look at it."