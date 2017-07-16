Ray Tamarra/GC Images; Habersham County Sheriff Office
Nick Carter is reaching out publicly to his little brother Aaron Carter after his arrest in Georgia.
The younger singer, 29, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence and pot possession, while his passenger, girlfriend Madison Parker, was taken into custody for alleged pot-related offenses. Aaron was released Sunday afternoon after posting bail. The two have not commented.
"To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better," Nick, 27, wrote on Twitter. "Family isn't always easy, be we're all here for you."
Kristy Leibowitz/Getty Images
Aaron, who used to open for Nick's group the Backstreet Boys when he was a child and appeared with him and their family on House of Carters, was arrested for possession of at least two ounces of marijuana in Texas in 2008. Three years later, he spent a month in rehab to treat addiction issues.
He told E! News several years ago that he was introduced to "a lot of different things," especially pot, at an early age. In 2005, photos of him at age 15 smoking weed were published in The National Enquirer. He said the pics "damn near ruined my career" and that he ended up going to rehab to "just like take a break and try to just like, you know, figure out how to get myself healthy and together."