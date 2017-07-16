Nick Carter is reaching out publicly to his little brother Aaron Carter after his arrest in Georgia.

The younger singer, 29, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence and pot possession, while his passenger, girlfriend Madison Parker, was taken into custody for alleged pot-related offenses. Aaron was released Sunday afternoon after posting bail. The two have not commented.

"To my brother: I love u no matter what & if u feel the need to reach for help, I am here and willing to help you get better," Nick, 27, wrote on Twitter. "Family isn't always easy, be we're all here for you."