Miranda Kerr Channeled a Real Princess With Her Wedding Dress

No surprise here: Miranda Kerr looked absolutely gorgeous, regal and magnificent as a bride.
The supermodel and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel wed in May in the backyard of their Brentwood, California home in front of family, including her and Orlando Bloom's son Flynn, 6, and friends. There were fewer than 50 guests.
The first photos of Kerr in her wedding dress were posted on Vogue.com Sunday and are also published in Vogue's August 2017 issue, available to purchase on July 25.
The model wore a classic long-sleeved wedding dress custom-made by Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri and a pearl-encrusted headpiece by milliner Stephen Jones, the magazine reported.
A video of Kerr at one of her wedding dress fittings was also posted on Vogue.com.
In the clip, she says Grace Kelly inspired her wedding look.
The Hollywood icon died in 1982. She wed Prince Rainier III of Monaco in 1956 in a white lace, silk, taffeta, and tulle wedding dress designed by Helen Rose of MGM. The outfit is considered one of the most famous bridal gowns of all time
Vogue said Kerr's mother and the grandmother of the bride wept when they saw her wedding dress.
"Honestly, I couldn't have imagined a more beautiful wedding dress," Kerr told Vogue "When I was young, my grandmother told me, 'Miranda, men are very visual. It's important to look good.' I was like, 'OK, Nan.'"