Miranda Kerr Channeled a Real Princess With Her Wedding Dress

No surprise here: Miranda Kerr looked absolutely gorgeous, regal and magnificent as a bride.

The supermodel and Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel wed in May in the backyard of their Brentwood, California home in front of family, including her and Orlando Bloom's son Flynn, 6, and friends. There were fewer than 50 guests.

The first photos of Kerr in her wedding dress were posted on Vogue.com Sunday and are also published in Vogue's August 2017 issue, available to purchase on July 25.

The model wore a classic long-sleeved wedding dress custom-made by Dior artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri and a pearl-encrusted headpiece by milliner Stephen Jones, the magazine reported.