When in Bali...

For the last couple of weeks, Chrissy Teigen has been on wellness retreat to the tropical Indonesian island with husband John Legend and their 1-year-old daughter Luna.

On Saturday, Chrissy posted on Instagram a photo of her and the singer wearing traditional Balinese garb.

"We had the most beautiful, wonderful time in Bali," she wrote. "Como Shambhala, my body and mind have never felt so clear. Thank you for getting me to move again (first time since I was 8 months pregnant and Luna is ummmm 15 months old) and giving me some much-needed body and nutrition schooling! And thank you for dressing us in your beautiful, traditional ceremonial costumes! And don't worry, everyone. I still love me some .99 two tacos. Balance! #notbeingpaidtosaythis."