When in Bali...
For the last couple of weeks, Chrissy Teigen has been on wellness retreat to the tropical Indonesian island with husband John Legend and their 1-year-old daughter Luna.
On Saturday, Chrissy posted on Instagram a photo of her and the singer wearing traditional Balinese garb.
"We had the most beautiful, wonderful time in Bali," she wrote. "Como Shambhala, my body and mind have never felt so clear. Thank you for getting me to move again (first time since I was 8 months pregnant and Luna is ummmm 15 months old) and giving me some much-needed body and nutrition schooling! And thank you for dressing us in your beautiful, traditional ceremonial costumes! And don't worry, everyone. I still love me some .99 two tacos. Balance! #notbeingpaidtosaythis."
And speaking of moving, Chrissy also posted a video of her doing some flying yoga.
Luna seemed pretty chill, very smiley and playful during the trip, as seen in photos her parents posted.
Teigen first posted about the trip earlier this month.
"Update: wellness retreat going well," Teigen tweeted on July 7. "I feel very well. Living amongst the monkeys and trying so hard to not laugh during meditation chants. Meditation dr was like "fly high into the skyyyy up up up" and I was like where am I flying out of do I get to pick the airport because I ha...in other words, I really cannot relax."