A first-time DUI conviction in Georgia can lead to a sentence of one year in jail, a $1,000 fine, a driver's license suspension, community service, probation and DUI education classes. Possession of 1 ounce or less of pot carries a possible sentence of one year in jail or a $1,000 fine.

Carter was previously arrested for possession of at least two ounces of marijuana in Texas in 2008. In 2011, he spent a month in rehab at the famed Betty Ford Center to treat addiction issues.

I was introduced to a lot of different things at a very early age," Aaron told E! News several years ago. "Marijuana, that was mostly the problem."

In 2005, photos of him at age 15 smoking what appears to be pot were published in The National Enquirer.

"There was a picture that leaked from one of my best friends of me smoking weed and it was on the front cover of The National Enquirer and it damn near ruined my career," he said. "I ended up going to the Betty Ford Center, you know, to go and just like take a break and try to just like, you know, figure out how to get myself healthy and together."