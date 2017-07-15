Isn't he romantic?

Nick Lachey couldn't keep from gushing over wife Vanessa Lachey on the picture-perfect couple's sixth wedding anniversary on Saturday.

The 43-year-old 98 Degrees singer took to his Instagram to post a black-and-white photograph (actually a photo of a photograph) from the duo's tropical wedding on July 15, 2011.

Additionally, the total romantic, who recently saved the day when he found Vanessa's wedding ring in the trash, added a heart-melting caption along with the smooching photo of the proud parents of three children, Camden John Lachey, Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey and Phoenix Robert Lachey.

"Six years ago today, I took this beautiful woman as my wife and the life we've built together is more incredible than anything I could have ever imagined!!" The doting husband continued, "Through all of the laughter, tears, triumphs, and challenges, you are my unconditional rock. I love you and our family more than you will ever know. Thanks for your patience, support, and love. Thanks for being you. Happy Anniversary!! #soulmate."