Isn't he romantic?
Nick Lachey couldn't keep from gushing over wife Vanessa Lachey on the picture-perfect couple's sixth wedding anniversary on Saturday.
The 43-year-old 98 Degrees singer took to his Instagram to post a black-and-white photograph (actually a photo of a photograph) from the duo's tropical wedding on July 15, 2011.
Additionally, the total romantic, who recently saved the day when he found Vanessa's wedding ring in the trash, added a heart-melting caption along with the smooching photo of the proud parents of three children, Camden John Lachey, Brooklyn Elisabeth Lachey and Phoenix Robert Lachey.
"Six years ago today, I took this beautiful woman as my wife and the life we've built together is more incredible than anything I could have ever imagined!!" The doting husband continued, "Through all of the laughter, tears, triumphs, and challenges, you are my unconditional rock. I love you and our family more than you will ever know. Thanks for your patience, support, and love. Thanks for being you. Happy Anniversary!! #soulmate."
Meanwhile, Vanessa also hopped on her Instagram to share the couple's cutest accomplishments, their trio of kids. Along with the image, the proud mama wrote the caption, "Happy Anniversary, Baby! I Love You and this Beautiful life we've made! You are my person! Forever and Ever."
The couple wed on a tropical island in front of only 35 guests, but allowed the world in when they aired a special, Nick and Vanessa's Dream Wedding, which aired on July 30, 2011 on TLC.
"Our wedding invitations were in the form of a plane ticket," Nick previously told E! News after the secret wedding. "We told them they were going away and the attire was ‘island chic.' It was all very vague."
The former MTV VJ wore a two-piece Monique Lhuillier ensemble down the aisle, while her hubby donned a Dolce & Gabbana suit.
While Nick and Vanessa may be celebrating six years of wedding bliss, the couple has actually been together for over a decade. The pair started dating in 2006.