After auditioning more than 2,000 actors and actresses, Disney has named a new Princess Jasmine...

Earlier today at the D23 Expo, the House of Mouse revealed the actress who will play the princess who fell in love with the pauper in Guy Ritchie's live-action reboot of Aladdin and her name is Naomi Scott.

While most may not know her name, you may know her as the Pink Ranger from the new Power Rangers movie, which came out earlier this year.

It's about to be a whole new world for the relatively unknown soon-to-be star, and we've got 5 things you just gotta know about the 24-year-old who's about to take a magic carpet ride of a lifetime...