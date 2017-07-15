After auditioning more than 2,000 actors and actresses, Disney has named a new Princess Jasmine...
Earlier today at the D23 Expo, the House of Mouse revealed the actress who will play the princess who fell in love with the pauper in Guy Ritchie's live-action reboot of Aladdin and her name is Naomi Scott.
While most may not know her name, you may know her as the Pink Ranger from the new Power Rangers movie, which came out earlier this year.
It's about to be a whole new world for the relatively unknown soon-to-be star, and we've got 5 things you just gotta know about the 24-year-old who's about to take a magic carpet ride of a lifetime...
1. She's Not From Agrabah: And that's because that fictional country is not a real place, however, the actress is from London. Her mother Usha Scott (née Joshi) is from Uganda and is of Gujarati Indian descent. Meanwhile, Naomi's father, Christopher Scott, is British.
2. She's Married: Naomi has been married to soccer star Jordan Spence, who plays for Ipswich Town Football Club, since 2014. The pair dated for four years before getting married.
3. Her Parents Are Pastors: Both of her parents are pastors at the Bridge Church, Woodford in Redbridge, United Kingdom.
According to the church's website, "The Bridge Church is a community of ordinary people who have found peace, joy and purpose in an extraordinary God."
4. She's Already a Disney Darling: Naomi starred in the Disney Channel Original Movie Lemonade Mouth back in 2011. The family friendly film tells the story of five high school students who meet in detention and form a band to deal with their struggles. In the movie, Naomi played Mohini "Mo" Banjaree.
She also played Megan in British Disney Channel series Life Bites.
5. She's TV Ready: The 24-year-old was on the short-lived, science fiction TV show, Terra Nova, from September 2011 to December 2011. On the Steven Spielberg-produced show, Naomi played socially awkward teenager Maddy Shannon. The Fox show followed the Shannon family as they tried to set up a colony in the future.
Mena Massoud is set to play the Guy Ritchie-directed film's titular role. Will Smith has been confirmed as the wish-granting Genie. No release date for the Aladdin reboot has been announced.